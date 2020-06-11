News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Just over 50% of teens starting secondary school expect to reach third level - ESRI

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 09:25 AM

One in three thirteen-year-olds whose parents expect them to go to college do not think they will make the cut.

Just 51% of teens joining secondary school expect to reach third level but 79% of mothers think they will.

The true figure is 70% suggesting teenagers are far too pessimistic.

Parents who themselves have been to higher education expect the same for their children, with a very large gap in expectations between mothers with a postgraduate degree and those with Junior Certificate or lower qualification.

Young people with special educational needs have much lower expectations than their peers.

Their parents hold much lower expectations for their children than the 13-year-olds do for themselves.

According to an ESRI study, young people who have more positive interaction with their teachers have higher expectations.

It also found that parents expect more of their daughters than their sons.

Professor Emer Smyth of the ESRI says teachers can make a huge difference to students' pathways.

"The research also shows that school climate is key because young people who have had more positive relationships and more positive interactions with teachers have higher expectations while those who are given out to or reprimanded more often have lower expectations.

"So what teachers do can actually make a difference as to how young people view their future pathways."

Prof. Smyth said the transition from primary to secondary education is a crucial time for young people.

“Young people at 13 are still settling into second-level education and feel some self-doubt about how they’re doing as learners.

"It is important that they are given early access to guidance at school so that they don’t limit their future pathways by taking subjects or subject levels they later regret.

"This is especially important for young people whose family has less insider knowledge of the educational system.”

