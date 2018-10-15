Home»Breaking News»ireland

Just one in five rented accommodation units meeting the required standards

Monday, October 15, 2018 - 10:13 AM

Just one in five rented accommodation units is meeting the required standards.

The National Oversight and Audit Commission's revealed that out of 16,000, 79% failed inspections last year.

Every property inspected in Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick and Offaly was found to be non-compliant.

Failure rates of over 90% were also recorded in Carlow, Galway city, Mayo and Sligo.

The Irish Examiner reports that only two local authorities had failure rates below 50%, with Cavan and Wicklow having failure rates of 18% and 9%, respectively.

The paper also reports that it was revealed that just a quarter of rental units in breach of accommodation standards and regulation last year became compliant before the end of 2017.

Inspection rates varied from a high of 14%, in Monaghan, to a low of less than 2%, in both Dublin city and Galway city.

