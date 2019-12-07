News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Just in time for Christmas - ONE winner of €6.8m Lotto

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, December 07, 2019 - 09:34 PM

There was one winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth a cool €6,834,410.

The winning numbers were 13, 16, 18, 25, 38, 41, with bonus number 1.

One player also scooped the second-tier prize of €99, 906 (Match 5 + bonus number).

Lotto Results: Saturday, December 07, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 18
    • 20
    • 24
    • 32
    • 39
    • 37


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 5
    • 8
    • 10
    • 17
    • 25
    • 39


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €6,834,410

    There was one winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total, over 106,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of € 99,906.

    • 13
    • 16
    • 18
    • 25
    • 38
    • 41
    • 1


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 7
    • 8
    • 21
    • 33
    • 34
    • 36
    • 13


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 7
    • 28
    • 36
    • 38
    • 20


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 13
    • 16
    • 18
    • 25
    • 38
    • 41
    • 1


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 8
    • 21
    • 33
    • 34
    • 36
    • 13


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 7
    • 28
    • 36
    • 38
    • 20


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 11
    • 15
    • 17
    • 23
    • 29
    • 10


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 8
    • 13
    • 21
    • 24
    • 25
    • 20

