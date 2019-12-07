Just in time for Christmas - ONE winner of €6.8m Lotto

There was one winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth a cool €6,834,410.
The winning numbers were 13, 16, 18, 25, 38, 41, with bonus number 1.
One player also scooped the second-tier prize of €99, 906 (Match 5 + bonus number).
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
