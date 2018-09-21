Just 1% of workers on constructions sites are women, according to new CIF report

The Construction Industry Federation wants to change the perception that the sector is for men.

It's after a new report - from CIF - shows just 1% of workers on construction sites are women.

The CIF said increasing diversity on building sites could be the key to solving Ireland's housing crisis.

The study shows over 70% of construction companies recognise the need for more women in the industry.

The Director of Industrial relations and employment services with the CIF, Jean Winters, said: "What we're trying to do is increase the female participation within the industry.

"We're trying to promote the industry to women and to show that there are opportunities out there in the industry for them"

Communications Director with the CIF, Shane Dempsey, admits it is vital they find a way to do so.

He said: "We really have a journey to travel to build equality in the construction industry and it's imperative we do because we'll need an additional 100,000 workers over the next three to four years to deliver on the commitments in the Governments housing strategy and in its infrastructure strategy.

"We need to be recruiting females and males into the industry so we have to challenge a number of stereotypes."