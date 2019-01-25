NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Jury to visit Tipperary farm where man is accused of murdering 'love rival'

Friday, January 25, 2019 - 10:18 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The jury in the trial of a farmer accused of murdering his 'love rival' will visit the farm in Co Tipperary where his alleged victim's body was found.

Patrick Quirke of Breanshamore in Co Tipperary has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 52-year-old DJ Bobby Ryan.

Patrick Quirke. Pic: Collins

On Wednesday, the prosecuting barrister outlined his case against 50-year-old Patrick Quirke.

He said it would be alleged that Mr. Quirke killed Bobby Ryan after he started seeing a woman called Mary Lowry whom he himself had been in an intimate relationship with beforehand.

The local DJ, who was known as Mr. Moonlight, went missing in June 2011 after spending the night with Mrs Lowry.

READ MORE: Possible further probe at children’s burial ground at Sean Ross Abbey

The court heard Mr Quirke farmed on her land but when their relationship turned sour, she decided to terminate the lease.

Mr Quirke found Mr Ryan’s remains in a tank on the land almost two years after he went missing.

The prosecution say the discovery was “staged”.

The jurors will be taken to the site in Co Tipperary today.


KEYWORDS

CourtCourt caseCrime

Related Articles

Speedboat killer appears before Georgian court

Father confronted garda accused of abuse

Honohan told to stop dealing with debt cases

Longford man involved in fatal crash cleared of careless driving causing death charge

More in this Section

Cities risk electing 'celebrity-style mayors', Labour TD warns

Cork man accused of murder denies 'playing games' with gardaí over homeless man's death

Fáilte Ireland: Investment in regional St Patrick's celebrations will drive tourism to lesser-known areas

Dementia expert finds farmer had capacity to make will


Lifestyle

From the launch of her new website, to the birth of her second child, it’s a busy year for Derval O’Rourke

Ask Audrey: 'As bad ideas go it's up there with taking driving lessons off Prince Philip'

A flu that stopped the world

Jeff Ballard banging the drum for a jazz revival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »