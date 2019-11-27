News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Jury sworn in before guilty plea to assault causing harm

By Liam Heylin
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 05:20 AM

A jury was sworn in to hear the case against a man who denied a charge of assault causing harm to another man in North Cork two years ago but, after an adjournment, the accused man pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of common assault.

Michael Hourigan, aged 41, of Coolagh, Newmarket, Co Cork, first pleaded not guilty to the more serious charge of assault causing harm.

The jury was then sworn in to hear the case.

However, before the case opened, defence senior counsel Siobhán Lankford asked if the accused could be re-arraigned on the lesser charge of assault.

Prosecution barrister Donal McCarthy said the prosecution was prepared to accept the plea of guilty to the reduced charge.

Judge Ó Donnabháin adjourned sentencing until February 20, 2020.

Hourigan will then be sentenced on the charge of assaulting Seán Kiely on June 3, 2018 at Gurranwarrig Upper, Newmarket, Co Cork.

