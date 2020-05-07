Jury sees footage of car that was allegedly used in killing of garda

A jury has been watching CCTV footage from the night when a car was stolen before allegedly being used in a credit union robbery that resulted in Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe being shot dead.

Detective Garda Gareth Kenna yesterday described to the jury footage taken from several locations around Co Louth three nights before the robbery and fatal shooting. On the same night, the witness said, a Volkswagen Passat was stolen from Hillcrest in Clogherhead, Co Louth. A similar Volkswagen was later found burned out in Armagh following the robbery.

Aaron Brady, aged 28, from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Det Gda Adrian Donohoe on January 25, 2013, at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth.

Det Gda Kenna told Lorcan Staines, prosecuting, that he identified a BMW 5-Series pulling into the Ballymascanlon Service Station at 1.54am on January 23, 2013. He said it pulled up to the pump before a man identified as a suspect for the robbery and that man’’s brother brother got out. A third person could be seen in the front passenger seat but was not identified.

The witness said he had "no doubt" the car belonged to Suspect A and that the people seen in the CCTV footage were Suspect A and his brother. The men’’s real names are used in court but they cannot be identified publicly for legal reasons.

The witness described the car as a distinctive BMW 5-series saloon with large multi-spoke alloy wheels, a twin exhaust, yellow number plate and a roof that appears to be a different tone to the rest of the car. The car’’s headlights and fog lights were illuminated, he said. He then described a series of CCTV clips from the same night showing locations further south in the county at Monasterboice, Clogherhead and Termonfeckin. In each clip he described a saloon-type car with the fog lights lit. In some clips he said the colour tone of the roof was visibly different to the rest of the car and in some he said multi-spoke alloy wheels were visible on the car.

Around 3am he said a dark toned saloon car consistent with a 5-Series BMW could be seen driving away from the Hillcrest area towards Termonfeckin.

Det Gda Kenna also agreed with Mr Staines that during the same period, Aaron Brady’’s only phone contacts were with his then girlfriend Jessica King, her mother, Suspect A and Suspect A’’s brother. Suspect A’’s only contacts were with his brother, his girlfriend, Mr Brady, a second named suspect and a number that has been deemed irrelevant to the investigation.

The trial continues.