Jury recommends reinstatement of on-call GP cover at Cork Prison following an inquest into prisoner's death

A jury has recommended the full reinstatement of on-call GP cover at Cork Prison following an inquest into the death of a prisoner.

Cork City Coroner's Court heard how Mariusz Serbin, 31, of no fixed abode, had chronic alcohol withdrawal symptoms upon committal to the prison last year.

But he did not get the required medication and was not taken to hospital after three overnight seizures in his cell - despite the prison getting advance warnings about his medical needs.

The inquest was also told that medical care at the prison after 8pm has been nurse-led since 2013 when on-call GP cover was withdrawn.

Mr Serbin, originally from Poland and who was homeless in Cork, was drinking up to 1.5ltrs of vodka a day, when he was found unresponsive in his cell in Cork Prison on the morning of July 19, 2018, just hours after he was remanded in custody.

He was rushed to the Mercy University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The inquest heard how a prison nurse was made aware of the warning about his medical needs and gave him the drug, Librium, to ease his severe withdrawal symptoms.

But a prison nurse who came on night duty claimed he was not briefed about his medical needs.

He suffered three seizures overnight and was deemed ok after each one, but was dead by 8am.

Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster, said it was a case of sudden death due to seizure disorder, on a background of severe liver disease.

The jury returned a verdict of misadventure.

Dr Anna Marie Naughton, a GP with the HSE's homeless team, told Cork city coroner, Philip Comyn, that she saw Mr Serbin several times at her clinic at the Cork Simon shelter from late 2015 until her last interaction with him in early 2018.

She said he had a history of alcohol-related seizures and had been treated with Librium.

She said he had completed a number of community detox regimes before attending Tabor Lodge in June 2017, and did well, for a time, afterwards, before relapsing. She last saw him on April 20, 2018, a day after another seizure.

Mr Serbin appeared before Cork District Court on July 18, 2018 charged with the theft of beer kegs from a city pub, and was remanded in custody.

His probation officer, Deirdre Coakley, said she gave evidence in court that he would require medical attention in prison.

She told the inquest that she phoned and emailed the prison's medical staff to advise them that he was likely to experience seizures within hours and would require medical attention.

"He was absolutely terrified of those seizures," she said.

Shortly after his committal that afternoon, Mr Serbin was seen by Prison Nurse Niamh Stott, who noted Ms Coakley's email and gave him 20mgs of Librium at 5.40pm.

Following the removal of the on-call GP service, prison nurses were allowed to administer up to 60mgs of the drug in a 24-hour period if required.

Nurse Stott said she outlined his medical issues to Prison Nurse John Henderson as he came on night duty.

Cork Prison. File image

But Mr Henderson told the inquest that he was not briefed by any officers or nurses of any concerns about any prisoners, and wasn't made aware of Ms Coakley's email.

He also said he did not always check inmates' medical notes as he came on duty.

"There's a lot of notes on a lot of people," he said.

Mr Henderson checked Mr Serbin after each of his three seizures - at around 2am, 3.30am and 5.30am - and said he appeared fine after each one and he defended his decision not to call an ambulance for transfer to hospital.

"If they (the seizures) had been closer together, or longer, I would have," he said.

He said it was at the time, and still is his view that the "fits" were not a clinical emergency and the inmate wasn't at risk. He also said he felt Mr Serbin did not fit the criteria for additional Librium.

The jury went on to recommend that nurses coming on duty should have all relevant data about prisoner needs, that they should have iPads or palm pilots to allow them to make notes of prisoner observations immediately, and that if there is any doubt about the duration of a prisoner's seizure, the emergency services should be called.

Speaking afterwards, Ms Coakley said Mr Serbin's brother, Tomasz, wanted to thank investigating garda, Sgt Mark Keating, for establishing what happened to his brother.

Cork Prison’s third death this year

This inquest was the third death-in-custody case before Cork City Coroner’s Court this year relating to issues at Cork Prison.

In July, the Irish Prison Service was urged to keep its nursing committal forms under constant review after a verdict of suicide was returned in the case of an inmate who took his life less than four hours after being committed to the prison.

Lithuanian father of two Vytas Lemnickis, aged 45, who had been living in Dingle, Co Kerry, died by suicide in Cork Prison on January 29, 2018.

He had been struggling with mental health issues in the days before, but prison staff were not made aware of this. And ‘no markers’ were raised by the standard committal or ‘screening’ form used during his committal interview.

And in April, the coroner’s court heard how some staff at the prison were disciplined after CCTV disproved records that an inmate was checked every 15 minutes in the hours before he was found dead in his cell.

David Blackwell, aged 52, who had been living near Bantry, died in the prison’s vulnerable person’s unit on January 2, 2017.