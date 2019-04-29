NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Jury in love triangle trial retires after fifth day of deliberations

Patrick Quirke.
By Eoin Reynolds
Monday, April 29, 2019 - 04:59 PM

The jury in the trial of a 50-year-old farmer charged with murdering his alleged love rival, and hiding his body in an underground tank, will return to the Central Criminal Court tomorrow for a sixth day of deliberations.

They have been considering their verdict for more than 14 hours.

Patrick Quirke (aged 50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bobby Ryan, a part-time DJ going by the name Mr Moonlight.

Mr Ryan went missing on June 3, 2011, after leaving his girlfriend Mary Lowry’s home at about 6.30am. His body was found in an underground run-off tank on the farm owned by Ms Lowry and leased by the accused at Fawnagown, Tipperary 22 months later in April 2013.

The jury of six men and six women have been considering the evidence put before them during a 13-week trial which was followed by a week of closing speeches from barristers for the defence and prosecution.

The prosecution claims that Mr Quirke murdered Mr Ryan so he could rekindle an affair with Ms Lowry (aged 52). The defence contends the prosecution has failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt and that Mr Quirke should be acquitted.

In her charge last week Ms Justice Eileen Creedon told the jury they must not be influenced by emotion, sympathy, anger or disgust, and they must treat circumstantial evidence against the accused with care.

