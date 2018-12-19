Jury find Donegal councillor not guilty of late night assault

Donegal county councillor John O'Donnell has been found not guilty of assault causing harm.

After a trial lasting four and half days, Mr O'Donnell, 37, left the courtroom after being found not guilty of a single charge of assault causing harm on Seamus O'Donnell.

The court had heard claims that Seamus O'Donnell was attacked in Letterkenny on a night out on February 23, 2015.

The victim claimed he had been kicked in the head by Mr O'Donnell and had spent eight days in hospital as a result of the attack.

Mr O'Donnell had always pleaded not guilty and said he was only acting out of self-defence.

Judge John Aylmer had earlier directed the jury to acquit Mr O'Donnell, of Kilmacrennan, of another charge of assault causing harm to Emmet Gallagher on the same night arising out of the same incident.

The jury had deliberated for four hours and twenty minutes before returning with a verdict at 12.28pm today.

The jury spokeswoman said they had found Mr O'Donnell not guilty on the single charge of assault causing harm.

Mr O'Donnell showed no emotion as the verdict was read out and left court a short time later with his legal team, barrister John Berry and solicitor Rory O'Brien.