Jury begins deliberations in Kenneth O'Brien trial

Monday, November 05, 2018

The jury has begun its deliberations in the trial of a man accused of murdering his friend and dismembering his body.

50-year-old Paul Wells Senior of Barnamore Park in Finglas, Dublin, denies murdering Kenneth O’Brien almost three years ago.

Kenneth O’Brien

In January 2016, the remains of 33-year-old Kenneth O’Brien were found scattered in different parts of the Grand Canal in Co. Kildare.

A couple told the jury how they found the torso in a suitcase in Ardclough while other body parts were found in Sallins.

The deceased – Kenneth O’Brien – had been living in Australia and had only returned a few weeks before his death.

His friend Paul Wells Senior admits shooting him but denies murder.

He claims it was self-defence after there was a struggle over a gun because he was refusing to kill Kenneth’s partner.

The Judge told jurors there were disturbing elements to the case but he said the horror that might have been felt at what happened should not necessarily determine the guilt or innocence of Paul Wells.

The 11 jurors have three verdicts open to them, guilty of murder, not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter or not guilty.

- Digital Desk


