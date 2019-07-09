News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Jury at woman's inquest recommends new testing system for Luas body catcher mechanism

Jury at woman's inquest recommends new testing system for Luas body catcher mechanism
Catriona Cahill.
By Louise Roseingrave
Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 03:17 PM

The family of a woman who died following a collision with a Luas tram say they will carry her in their hearts forever.

Mother of two Catriona Cahill from St Anthony’s Road in Dublin sustained catastrophic injuries after she was struck by a tram on the Red Line between the Fatima and St James’s stops on July 8, 2017. She was the eldest of five siblings and is remembered by her sisters Patricia and Teresa and brothers Robert and Patrick.

“We are devastated by the loss of Caitriona and the circumstances that lead to her death,” Robert Cahill said, speaking after an inquest at Dublin Coroner’s Court.

"We will always carry her in our thoughts and prayers and in our hearts."

The incident took place shortly after midnight and involved the last inbound tram service.

The woman was lying on the track and was not moving when she was struck, 80m west of the Fatima stop.

The tram driver described entering ‘a wall of blackness’ after leaving the station and said he did not see the woman until it was too late.

“I looked out the front window and just for a split second I saw something on the track,” he said.

“There was nothing I could do,” Maurice Cronin said.

"I hoped it wasn’t someone. You’re just praying it’s not somebody."

Ms Cahill died due to multiple traumatic injuries consistent with a collision with a Luas tram, according to an autopsy. She had alcohol and the anti-depressant setalopram in her system but levels are unknown.

A resumed inquest into Ms Cahill’s death heard from Transdev Head of Safety Eoin Colleran who said a site visit was conducted and lighting was not found to be a contributory factor. Barrister Esther Early, for the family, asked if he was aware the driver described the area as ‘a wall of blackness.’

Mr Colleran replied that he did not believe this to be the case.

Forensic Collision Investigator Garda Damien Farrell noted the emergency brakes were applied and found the body catcher mechanism on the tram had not saved the woman's life. It had been tested for safety two weeks before the collision.

The jury returned a verdict of misadventure and recommended that drivers use full beams along the stretch of track where the collision occurred.

READ MORE

Limerick man who fell from multi-storey car park settles case against HSE for €7m

The jury recommended that No Entry signs in the area should be lit up at night and a full risk assessment carried out. The jury further recommended a new trial and testing system for the body catcher mechanism on Luas Trams.

More on this topic

Baby suffered fractured skull during delivery, consultant tells inquestBaby suffered fractured skull during delivery, consultant tells inquest

Clare man died two hours after taking 'liquid heroin', inquest hearsClare man died two hours after taking 'liquid heroin', inquest hears

Inquest returns open verdict on woman's overdose as it hears she wanted to stop taking methadoneInquest returns open verdict on woman's overdose as it hears she wanted to stop taking methadone

Parents take some comfort from new guidelines introduced following death of baby DannyParents take some comfort from new guidelines introduced following death of baby Danny

inquestLuasTOPIC: Inquest

More in this Section

Gardaí make three arrests after attack leaves two men in Dublin hospitalGardaí make three arrests after attack leaves two men in Dublin hospital

Man admits attacking former partner twice while she attended children's hospital with their sonMan admits attacking former partner twice while she attended children's hospital with their son

Call for Leap cards to be issued for homeless childrenCall for Leap cards to be issued for homeless children

'I want the memories of pain to go away,' says victim as neighbour who raped her three times is jalied'I want the memories of pain to go away,' says victim as neighbour who raped her three times is jalied


Lifestyle

It’s the latest green juice the wellness world is loving.What is chlorophyll water and should you be drinking it?

The phoenix rises: new work after a conflagration for Cork Artist Rebuilding his art practice after the studio fire that claimed his life’s work has meant a shift of focus from stained glass to sculpture, artist Peadar Lamb tells Ellie O’Byrne.Phoenix rises: Peadar Lamb on shifting focus after studio fire claimed his life's work

The designer has shared more details about her forthcoming range.Everything we know so far about Victoria Beckham’s beauty collection

These are the hats to be seen in this season, says Katie Wright.Top off your holiday look with the 3 hottest hat trends of the summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »