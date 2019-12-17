News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Junior Minister wants insurance firms to reduce car insurance premiums

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 09:09 AM

The Junior Finance Minister Michael D'Arcy has denied he has been "asleep at the wheel" when it comes to the current insurance crisis.

It comes after a Central Bank report found that the cost of premiums rose 42% over the last decade.

That is despite a 2.5% reduction in the average cost of claims over the same period.

Minister Michael D'Arcy, who is responsible for the insurance sector, said we need more companies to come into the Irish market.

Mr D'Arcy said: "The insurance sector in Ireland is small, we need more competition to come in here.

"The companies who are saying they are not profitable enough, that is clearly not the case, the insurance companies are very profitable, 9% profit is very handsome.

"What I want insurance companies to do is to reduce their premiums, treat their customers better, treat their clients better."

READ MORE

Sex Worker Alliance calls on Govt to 'fully decriminalise' sex industry

More on this topic

Insurance sector exposed: Stop runaway gravy trainInsurance sector exposed: Stop runaway gravy train

Call for Govt to implement Judicial Council Bill to allow reform of insurance industryCall for Govt to implement Judicial Council Bill to allow reform of insurance industry

Public bodies trying to find patterns as figures reveal 'staggering' level of insurance claimsPublic bodies trying to find patterns as figures reveal 'staggering' level of insurance claims

€43m paid out in insurance claims on behalf of 28 local authorities in first nine months of 2019€43m paid out in insurance claims on behalf of 28 local authorities in first nine months of 2019


Motor insuranceinsuranceTOPIC: Insurance

More in this Section

Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding missing Dublin teenGardaí appeal for public's help in finding missing Dublin teen

Patient advocates to call for independent individual reviews for women in CervicalCheck scandal Patient advocates to call for independent individual reviews for women in CervicalCheck scandal

Two men arrested in connection with murder of homeless man in CorkTwo men arrested in connection with murder of homeless man in Cork

NUIG fundraising charity spend €50k on business-class flights, €30k on taxis, investigation findsNUIG fundraising charity spend €50k on business-class flights, €30k on taxis, investigation finds


Lifestyle

A new RTÉ documentary delves into the fascinating life of arts patron and Guinness heir,the late Garech Browne, writes Richard Fitzpatrick.New documentary delves into the life of Guinness heir Garech Browne

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »