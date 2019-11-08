News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Junior infant pupil's father accused teenager of raping his son on Facebook, court hears

Junior infant pupil's father accused teenager of raping his son on Facebook, court hears
Ennis Circuit Court.
By Gordon Deegan
Friday, November 08, 2019 - 07:20 PM

A father of a four-year-old boy accused a teenager of raping his son on Facebook, a court has heard.

At Ennis Circuit Court today, the accused told a Garda of the boy’s father’s Facebook rape accusation in a cautioned interview where he repeatedly denied sexually abusing the then junior infant pupil.

In the case, the teenager denies a defilement charge and a sexual assault charge during 2014.

The alleged victim was aged four at the time and the accused - now aged 20 - was aged 15 at the time.

The four-year-old told his mother of the alleged sex act after medics diagnosed him having anal genital warts in March 2015.

In a Garda interview in May 2015, after he was arrested on suspicion for the alleged rape of the four-year-old, the teenager told Det. Garda Donal Corkery: “I didn’t touch him for the ninth time.”

Asked by Det. Corkery why the four-year-old named the teenager concerning the alleged sex act, the teenager replied: “He is a muppet.”

The jury heard that on the fourth day of the trial, Det. Corkery told the accused during the interview that the four-year-old had alleged that he had carried out a sexual act on him and in response, the teenager stated: “He is an absolute liar.”

The sex act is alleged to have occurred in the teenager’s bedroom and the teenager said that the four-year-old was never in his bedroom.

The teenager later told Det. Corkery: “I could be framed here - they could have done it to the child to frame me.”

He said: “I didn’t rape him or abuse him. I‘m 100% sure.”

The accused told Det. Corkery that the boy’s mother put him up to it to make the allegation.

READ MORE

'Now we have to push the nuclear button,' says judge as Rachel Allen's son remanded on drugs offences

In his closing speech, counsel for the State, Patrick McGrath SC stated that while there is no corroboration in the case there is very compelling evidence for the jury to convict the accused.

Mr McGrath said that there is no reason why the boy would make up the allegation and that he has shown remarkable consistency in the allegation.

He said that it is worth noting the boy was also able to tell the correct colour of the teenager’s bedroom even though the teenager said that the boy was never in his bedroom.

Judge Gerald Keys is to give his charge to the jury on Monday morning and they will then retire to consider their verdict.

More on this topic

Armed mugger jailed over bid to steal watches from Arsenal pairArmed mugger jailed over bid to steal watches from Arsenal pair

Civil engineering firm secures temporary injunction against blockade allegedly put in place by receiverCivil engineering firm secures temporary injunction against blockade allegedly put in place by receiver

'Now we have to push the nuclear button,' says judge as Rachel Allen's son remanded on drugs offences'Now we have to push the nuclear button,' says judge as Rachel Allen's son remanded on drugs offences

Journalist who reported on election corruption in Albania wins appeal over protection refusalJournalist who reported on election corruption in Albania wins appeal over protection refusal


courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Former Irish Press shareholder loses challenge against accountancy bodyFormer Irish Press shareholder loses challenge against accountancy body

Kieran Mulvey appointed Just Transition Commissioner for closure of peat-fired power stationsKieran Mulvey appointed Just Transition Commissioner for closure of peat-fired power stations

Burglar whose unusual choice of footwear linked him to another robbery is sent to jailBurglar whose unusual choice of footwear linked him to another robbery is sent to jail

Defence forces agree to pay financial compensation and provide extra leave to soldiersDefence forces agree to pay financial compensation and provide extra leave to soldiers


Lifestyle

A bond like no other.Frozen’s tale of redemptive love can help siblings to value that sisterly bond

He was the man behind the iconic Galaxy dress. Now Roland Mouret is turning his attention to the world of art, collaborating with Dragana Jurisic for an exhibition at the RHA. Ahead of his visit to Dublin to talks to Ruth O'Connor.Why the designer behind the iconic Galaxy dress, Roland Mouret, is coming to Dublin

Loftus Hall hosted overnight paranormal tours in October – but the haunted house is worth a visit to Wexford any time of year, writes Vickie Maye.Is Loftus hall really Ireland's most haunted house?

One of my favourite novels to teach is Of Mice and Men. I know it’s been on the curriculum forever; I remember watching the film with Gary Sinise in school myself, but Steinbeck’s message is timeless.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: I questioned Irish being a compulsory subject and I clearly upset people

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »