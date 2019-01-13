NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Junior Cycle reform stalled over meetings dispute

Sunday, January 13, 2019 - 09:11 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Reform of the Junior Cycle has stalled in a row over after-hour school meetings.

Under the proposals, teachers have to carry out classroom assessments of their own students and provide results to students and parents.

Annual meetings are also required to review video recordings of the feedback provided to students.

The Sunday Business Post reports these meetings have not gone ahead in some secondary schools as they have been scheduled after hours.

READ MORE: Government to press ahead with minimum alcohol pricing plans

Under the reforms, assessments will take place over three years, with less pressure on students when taking their exams at the end of the third year.

The Framework for Junior Cycle, as provided by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment, places a focus on key proficiencies to help students to "develop the knowledge, skills and attitudes to face the many challenges in today’s world".

It also places a focus on supporting young people to take responsibility for their own learning.

These key skills include communication, staying well, working with others, creativity, 'managing myself', and managing information and thinking,


KEYWORDS

EducationJunior CycleReform

Related Articles

UCC research centre proves its worth

Unions call for major review of education system in Northern Ireland

Two thirds of private schools increase fees for 2019

Gaps remain in educational outcomes of students from disadvantaged backgrounds, study finds

More in this Section

Gardaí appeal for witnesses in connection with alleged assault in Temple Bar

John Bruton: Britain can't negate on Brexit backstop

Campaigners holding 'plant-in' to save community garden in Dublin city

Event to commemorate 100th anniversary of first Dáil


Lifestyle

Bake with Michelle Darmody: fruits of the chilli plant

Restaurant Review: Grano Ristorante

A new look for a brand new year

This much I know: Musician Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 12, 2019

    • 19
    • 30
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 46
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »