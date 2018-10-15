Home»Breaking News»ireland

Junior communications minister confident broadband plan tendering process will continue

Monday, October 15, 2018 - 09:10 AM

The junior communications minister says he is confident the tendering process for the National Broadband Plan will be able to continue.

An independent review is currently being carried out following the resignation of then Communications Minister Denis Naughten last week.

Fianna Fáil has raised concerns the process could be "fatally wounded" after it emerged Mr Naughten held a number of private meetings with a businessman involved in the bid for the tender.

Recently appointed junior communications minister, Independent TD Sean Canney, says we will need to wait and see what the review tells us

"I do believe that commentary on it has to be very, very careful because we want to see what actually is in the tender and how the tender was done," said Mr Canney.

"And I would be confident that we will be able to continue on with it.

"But, I am saying that without having seen the review that's been carried out."

- Digital Desk


