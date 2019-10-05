News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Junior Cert: Top marks for Tralee teenager Adedolapo with nine A grades

Top Marks for Tralee student Adedolapo Idowu from Tralee a Students from Mercy Mounthawk School in Kerry pictured with their Junior Certificate examination today . Also in picture is Mum Labhras Idowu from Tralee Photo By Domnick Walsh
By Jess Casey
Saturday, October 05, 2019 - 06:20 AM

Sometimes a picture paints a thousand words that words alone simply can’t.

Such is the case in this photograph captured in Tralee, Co Kerry, as Labhras Idowu embraced her daughter Adedolapo as they celebrated her outstanding Junior Certificate results.

The Mercy Mounthawk Secondary School student earned herself nine A grades and two higher merits.

“I was delighted and a bit surprised,” Ms Idowu, 15, told the Irish Examiner.

“I knew I tried my best and I just was hoping for the best I could do. I am really happy. It was a bit of a blur receiving my results, I didn’t look at any of the subjects, just the grades, and it was a bit of a shock.”

Her mother Labhras told the Irish Examiner that she was very happy with her daughter’s achievements. “She did good, I’m very proud of her.” In the coming years, Adedolapo hopes to go on to pursue a career in medicine.

“It is really lovely to see Adedolapu and her mother’s joy in fulfilling all of her expectations,” said Mercy Mounthawk principal John O’Roarke. “It’s very uplifting.”

Almost 64,500 students nationwide received their Junior Certificate results on yesterday. Among them are 19 students who are celebrating achieving the highest marks of 11 ‘A’ grades, between 85% to 100%, or the new distinction grade in English, science, and business studies, between 90% and 100%.

