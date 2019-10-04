Junior Cert results out today, weeks later than usual

Congratulations have been extended to almost 64,500 students nationwide who are set to receive their Junior Cert results today.

More than three weeks later than in previous years, the State Examinations Commission (SEC) has issued the provisional exam results for 64,330 students to schools across the country.

Among them are 19 students who will be celebrating achieving the highest grades of 2019; These students achieved 11 ‘A’ grades, between 85% to 100%, or the new distinction grade in English, Science, and Business Studies, between 90% to 100%. A further 88 students received the top available grades in 10 subjects, and a further 191 students achieved the top available grades in nine subjects.

This was the first year new specifications in Business Studies and Science were examined, following the recent reforms to the Junior Cycle curriculum.

In Science, 2% of all students received a distinction grade on the common level paper, with 25% of students receiving a higher merit, with a mark between 75% and 90%. In Business Studies, 1.8% of all students received a distinction, with more than 27% receiving a higher merit. In English, which has been assessed through the new specification since 2017, 2% of students received a distinction at higher level. A further 2.3% of students achieved a distinction at ordinary level.

With reforms set to be rolled out across further subjects in 2020, this year saw the final examinations of the old syllabi in French, German, Spanish, and Italian.

With two new specifications due to be introduced for examination for the first time next year, 2019 also saw the last examination of the old Irish syllabus. It also saw the last ever exam in Civic, Social and Political Education (CSPE) as it will no longer be examined as part of the state examinations.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh said: “Congratulations to everyone on your achievements in Junior Cycle, and best of luck. These last few years in school will have given you a solid foundation for your future studies. And it should be remembered that results day is just one day of many in your continuing education.”

This year, students are receiving their results on a Friday as opposed to the traditional Wednesday, as the State Examinations Commission (SEC) received the highest number of Leaving Cert appeals on record.