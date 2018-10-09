Junction to remain closed despite protests by locals

By Sean O’Riordan

A dangerous junction on a main road in Co Cork, where two tourists died, will remain closed at least until the end of the month, despite protests by locals.

More than 100 people protested outside County Hall yesterday, against the closure, on June 18 last, of the junction at Waterloo, north of Blarney, on the N20 (Cork-Limerick road).

Protesters from the Waterloo/Whitechurch areas outside County Hall in Cork where they sought the reopening of a junction on the main N20 (Cork-Mallow road).

Standing orders were suspended at the council meeting to discuss the issue, with all of the councillors backing the locals’ calls for the junction to be reopened immediately.

Protesters said the closure has had a significant impact on the community of Whitechurch and Waterloo, which was bisected by the new Mallow Road in the 1980s.

“Keeping the junction closed goes against the wishes of the residents and councillors. The closure has dramatically increased the risk of accidents on neighbouring, minor roads, not to mention the inconvenience for all involved. We want a safe solution to the problems at the junction, and we feel we are being bullied into accepting closure,” Jonathan Healy, co-chairman of the Waterloo Access Group (WAG), said.

WAG co-chairman, Anthony Horgan, said his organisation is considering the legal options, including interlocutory injunction and full judicial review.

Cllr Kevin Conway said traffic-calming and safety signage should be introduced at the junction, as was the case with a similarly dangerous junction a few kilometres north of Waterloo, at Rathduff.

Nobody wants to see accidents happening and lives lost. But this junction can be reopened with traffic-calming measures,” Cllr Des O’Grady said.

Council chief executive, Tim Lucey, said the closure was based on engineering and road-safety measures and input from the gardaí.

He said a report on its future would be brought to the municipal district council on October 26 and the junction would not be opened in advance of that.