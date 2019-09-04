News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Julian Smith: 'We need Stormont up and running now'

By Press Association
Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 06:36 PM

The North is suffering without an Assembly, Julian Smith has said.

The UK's Secretary of State for Northern Ireland published a series of reports on issues like historical institutional abuse as he urged the political parties to get Stormont up and running again.

The North has been without an Assembly and Executive for over two and a half years.

Mr Smith said: “In the last few weeks, I have met teachers, students, hospital staff, nurses, businesses, trade unions, community groups and young people and their message is clear – Northern Ireland is suffering without an Assembly.

“We need Stormont up and running now.”

He said the UK Government, working with the Irish Government according to the established three-stranded approach, will intensify efforts to put forward compromise solutions to the parties.

“It is vital that we ensure adequate governance in Northern Ireland and the protection of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.”

He published reports required under the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Act.

