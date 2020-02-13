News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Julian Smith sacked as Northern Ireland Secretary as Boris Johnson wields axe

By Press Association
Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 09:41 AM

Julian Smith became the first casualty of Boris Johnson’s British Government reshuffle after being unceremoniously dumped from the Northern Ireland Office.

His departure comes just weeks after brokering the deal which restored the powersharing administration in Stormont.

Mr Smith said it had been “the biggest privilege” to serve the people of Northern Ireland and he was “extremely grateful” to have been given the chance to serve “this amazing part of our country”.

“The warmth & support from people across NI has been incredible,” he said on Twitter.

“Thank you so much.”

Mr Smith was called in to see the British Prime Minister in his Commons office as the reshuffle began.

Marty Adams of historical abuse victims campaign group Survivors Together had earlier said sacking Mr Smith, who helped broker the deal to restore the Stormont administration, would be “disastrous”, adding: “We won’t find his like again.”

The Prime Minister intends to “promote a generation of talent” in a reshuffle aimed at preparing the Tories for the future.

PoliticsNorthern IrelandN. IrelandUK

