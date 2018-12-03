Judges to be appointed by year’s end

The Government will be appointing judges in the coming weeks, despite anger from Independent Transport Minister Shane Ross, according to Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

Speaking after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was accused of blaming judges for the delays in hearing cases, the justice minister said it is his hope that more judges will be appointed before Christmas. However, Mr Ross is said to be very unhappy at the “snail’s pace” at which his Judicial Appointments Bill is being progressed through the Seanad by Mr Flanagan.

Mr Ross’s pet project aims to remove from the political realm the power of appointing members of the judiciary, but has met considerable opposition from barristers, Fine Gael, Fianna Fail, and from some leading legal members of the Seanad.

Government sources have revealed Mr Ross’s growing unhappiness that the bill is still being subject to filibuster in the Seanad.

Mr Flanagan accused the opposition of twisting the words of the Taoiseach on Friday, in relation to case delays.

“What we are seeing here is a deliberate attempt by Fianna Fail and opposition to target the Taoiseach and twist what he said.

“He said it not just about number. It is not just about judges. It is about how cases are handled. I am satisfied to continue to recommend to Government the appointment of judges again, which I intend doing before Christmas,” Mr Flanagan told RTE’s The Week in Politics.

“We are in a minority government situation. Notwithstanding the bill’s passage, judges are continued to be appointed and I speak to Shane on a regular basis”.

Fianna Fail’s Jim O’Callaghan hit out at the Taoiseach’s comments, but also at the willingness of the Government to delay the appointment of judges in order to keep Mr Ross happy.

“This is a government which has refused to appoint judges because of the requirements of the minister for transport”.