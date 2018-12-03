NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Judges to be appointed by year’s end

Monday, December 03, 2018 - 05:50 AM
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

The Government will be appointing judges in the coming weeks, despite anger from Independent Transport Minister Shane Ross, according to Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

Speaking after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was accused of blaming judges for the delays in hearing cases, the justice minister said it is his hope that more judges will be appointed before Christmas. However, Mr Ross is said to be very unhappy at the “snail’s pace” at which his Judicial Appointments Bill is being progressed through the Seanad by Mr Flanagan.

Mr Ross’s pet project aims to remove from the political realm the power of appointing members of the judiciary, but has met considerable opposition from barristers, Fine Gael, Fianna Fail, and from some leading legal members of the Seanad.

Government sources have revealed Mr Ross’s growing unhappiness that the bill is still being subject to filibuster in the Seanad.

Mr Flanagan accused the opposition of twisting the words of the Taoiseach on Friday, in relation to case delays.

“What we are seeing here is a deliberate attempt by Fianna Fail and opposition to target the Taoiseach and twist what he said.

“He said it not just about number. It is not just about judges. It is about how cases are handled. I am satisfied to continue to recommend to Government the appointment of judges again, which I intend doing before Christmas,” Mr Flanagan told RTE’s The Week in Politics.

READ MORE: Man 'extremely lucky' after car hits tree in Limerick city

“We are in a minority government situation. Notwithstanding the bill’s passage, judges are continued to be appointed and I speak to Shane on a regular basis”.

Fianna Fail’s Jim O’Callaghan hit out at the Taoiseach’s comments, but also at the willingness of the Government to delay the appointment of judges in order to keep Mr Ross happy.

“This is a government which has refused to appoint judges because of the requirements of the minister for transport”.


KEYWORDS

JudgesCourt

More in this Section

Teenager arrested in connection with Derry murder released on bail

Gardaí 'very concerned' for safety of woman missing from Kerry

Candlelight vigil held in memory of Ballymurphy Massacre victims

780,000 people living in poverty in Ireland, report finds


Lifestyle

A lesson on Christmas cards - the best season’s greeting of all...

69-year-old marathon runner: ‘I’ll just keep going. Sure why not?’

From eyebrows to phone battery life... and alphabet of questions

Online Lives: 'Social media can be positive' - HeadStuff's Alan Bennett

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 01, 2018

    • 16
    • 24
    • 31
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »