Judge’s prediction that Nevin would 'harm women again' proved accurate

The prediction about him may have taken seven years to come to pass, but, when it did, he left a trial of destruction.

When sentencing Patrick Nevin — then a 20-year-old with a history of extreme violence — to seven years in jail in December 2001, Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin predicted the man would “harm women again”.

When Nevin walked out from incarceration in 2007, the then 26-year-old gave the impression of a man working hard to finish his studies.

At night, he worked as a pizza delivery man in Dublin’s south inner city while completing a degree in computer programming in UCD by day, which he had started on the inside.

When approached by the Sunday World at the time, he told their reporter he didn’t pose a threat to anyone and he just went to college and then stayed at home.

He blamed his many acts of violence — from when he was a troubled juvenile to the horrendous assault on his then-girlfriend that landed him his sentence — on his serious problem with alcohol.

A father of two children, he claimed to be out of addiction and added: “I’m not saying what I did was insignificant, but I don’t pose a threat to anyone.

I tried to say sorry. I haven’t a clue why I did it.

Nevin, from Dún Laoghaire in south Dublin, was born in July 1981, but his parents’ relationship broke down.

He moved with his father, Patrick Sr, to Denmark. His dad worked as a social worker. But when he was a juvenile, aged 17, he violently assaulted and raped a mother of his friend.

Nevin was convicted of aggravated oral rape and sexual assault. By virtue of being a juvenile, he served a short term and was deported back to Ireland.

He lived in Dún Laoghaire with his grandmother, and soon developed a relationship with a girl and moved in with her. But on Valentine’s night in 2000, he turned nasty after he heard his girlfriend had won female heart-throb in an office game.

He rowed with her when someone joked she would be going out to dinner with her male winning counterpart and stormed off home.

When she returned home later she was confronted with the sight of her two dogs beaten to death with a piece of wood Nevin had used from the bannister.

He then appeared with a knife and attacked her, saying she could choose between being choked to death or stabbed to death.

She was repeatedly punched and suffered a fractured skull and cuts and bruises to her face.

Sentencing him in December 2001, Judge Ó Donnabhain said: “This was a prolonged and violent assault that had some considerable premeditation and I’m sure when you took the lives of her two dogs, you knew they were very close to her. You have previous convictions for violence against women and I have no evidence before me to suggest you will not harm women again.

He served his time in Wheatfield Prison where he took up an Open University course in computer programming.

What happened in his life between 2007 and 2014 is not yet clear. He signed up to online dating site Tinder, where he posted pics of himself, muscled, buffed and tattooed.

In an 11-day period of savagery, he hooked up with three women and subjected them to terrifying sexual assaults. In each case, he collected them in his car and drove to isolated locations where he assaulted them.

On July 12, he raped a woman in parked car in Bellewstown, Co Meath. Four days later, he sexually assaulted a second woman, at an unknown location in Co Meath.

Then on July 23, he sexually assaulted a Brazilian woman, who had only arrived in the country the previous month and was seeking to improve her English.

She was in contact with him on Tinder and Whatsapp and arranged to meet him. He told her he would bring her to a place that had the “best coffee in Dublin”.

Again, he collected her and brought her to an isolated location in the sprawling campus at UCD.

When he was prosecuted for the assault last December, the woman, speaking through a translator, spoke of the trauma. She said that when they arrived at the spot, she heard the doors lock and Nevin’s attitude suddenly changed. She said he became a “monster” and she was in fear of her life.

He was convicted of that offence and has been in custody since.

Details of that case only became clear when the prosecution of Nevin, now 36, for the rape of the woman in Bellewstown, Co Meath, on July 12, 2014, succeeded in persuading the Central Criminal Court to allow so-called conduct evidence be heard.

This relates to evidence of similar behaviour, in this case Nevin’s use of Tinder to approach two other women and the driving them to a secluded location to attack them.

There are rules against a jury hearing any evidence of previous convictions of a defendant but the court heard that there is provision to allow previous behaviour evidence where it is probative — that it may demonstrate or prove the charges.

On June 18 last, Ms Justice Eileen Creedon ruled in favour of the application by Alex Owens, for the prosecution.

The next day, Nevin changed his plea of not guilty to guilty.