News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Judges claim €1m in expenses for first half of year months after Govt-sanctioned pay rise

Judges claim €1m in expenses for first half of year months after Govt-sanctioned pay rise
By Gordon Deegan
Wednesday, August 14, 2019 - 04:32 PM

The country’s judiciary claimed more than €1m in expenses for the first six months of this year.

New figures released by the Courts Service show that the country’s judges received €1.02m in expenses between January and June - down marginally on the €1.088m received in expenses for the corresponding period in 2018.

It comes after the judiciary recently received a pay increase.

The judge to receive the highest amount in expenses is unassigned circuit court judge, Judge Francis Comerford, who received €44,476 in expenses between January and June this year - almost double the amount received by the second-highest claimant.

The Courts Service caution that some of the expense totals include arrears and Judge Comerford’s total is made up of €29,410 in subsistence, €13,786 in travel and €1,279 in incidentals that can be spent on judicial attire.

Judge Comerford clocks up the miles travelling from circuit to circuit around the country as he is one of a high number of judges who are unassigned to any particular circuit or district.

Judge Comerford practised as a barrister mainly on the Western Circuit before his elevation to the bench in November 2014.

The main cost of the judiciary, however, is the salary costs and separate Department of Finance figures show that the salary bill for the judiciary last year totalled €26m - which was down on the €26.79m paid out in 2017.

However, the salary bill for the judges will this year increase following Government-sanctioned pay increases in April.

As a result, the salary of the Chief Justice Frank Clarke has increased to €256,584 while the pay of Peter Kelly, the President of the High Court, has increased to €238,257.

The President of the High Court, Peter Kelly.
The President of the High Court, Peter Kelly.

The pay of a judge of the Supreme Court has increased to €223,597, while a High Court judge’s pay has increased to €210,771.

Circuit Court judges now receive €159,388 per annum with their colleagues in the district court receiving €138,860 per annum.

During the financial crash, judges were subject to three separate pay cuts under the Financial Emergency legislation — the pension levy, a 15% pay cut, and then another 10% pay cut.

In terms of expenses, district court judges claimed €577,434 for the first six months with their colleagues in the circuit court receiving €367,626 between January and June.

The circuit and district court judges receive the highest expense payments due to the scale of travel involved in their work covering the courts across the country.

READ MORE

Couple facing cruelty charges after daughter, 9, suffered serious injuries in custody pending 'further charges'

As the Supreme Court sits mainly in Dublin, the expense bill is minimal at €5,620 - the highest claimant in the Supreme Court is Chief Justice Frank Clarke who received €1,502 for the first six months.

The expense bill for High Court judges totalled €72,153 for the first six months where the highest claimed was Mr Justice Robert Egar who received €9,546 - made up mainly of travel expenses of €8,134.

Last year, judges across the courts received €22,365 in incidental expenses which are incurred mainly on judicial attire.

The top claimant in the district court for the first six months was Judge Gerald Furlong who received €22,331 in expenses.

Judge Furlong was followed by Judge Seamus Hughes who received €21,989 and Judge Alan Mitchell who received €19,211.

Both Judge Furlong and Judge Mitchell are ‘moveable’ judges of the district court requiring them to cover district courts across the country while Judge Seamus Hughes is assigned to the Westmeath/Longford area.

The Courts Service state the level of costs recouped by each judge is a direct reflection of the work, numbers of sittings and the locations he or she is required to attend.

It said: “Payments are made in accordance with rates agreed by the Department of Justice and Equality and sanctioned by the Department of Finance.”

The Courts Service point out that for the district court, it sits throughout the year in scores of venues across the country and is the busiest, largest and most geographically dispersed court in the country.

READ MORE

As money runs out on 'deep retrofitting' grant, Housing Minister insists Govt plan still on track

More on this topic

Firefighters aided by water-drops to tackle massive Greek wildfireFirefighters aided by water-drops to tackle massive Greek wildfire

New rules could restrict Mount Everest climbersNew rules could restrict Mount Everest climbers

Everything you need to know about this weekend's Love Sensation festivalEverything you need to know about this weekend's Love Sensation festival

Rangers demand apology from Kilmarnock over ticketing issuesRangers demand apology from Kilmarnock over ticketing issues

judges

More in this Section

20 Wexford secondary school children without school bus place in September20 Wexford secondary school children without school bus place in September

Mother who served soldiers tea and sandwiches shot dead by Army months laterMother who served soldiers tea and sandwiches shot dead by Army months later

Fingal Co Council criticised for using diggers to clean local beachesFingal Co Council criticised for using diggers to clean local beaches

Lack of sunshine responsible for Vitamin D deficiency in Donegal, study findsLack of sunshine responsible for Vitamin D deficiency in Donegal, study finds


Lifestyle

We’re often told that allowing children to spend too much time on social media apps, like Instagram and Snapchat, can have a negative impact on their mental health.As researchers warn of cyberbullying dangers to mental health, here’s how to tell if your child is a victim

Donal O’Keeffe visits the major Turkish city that straddles Europe and Asia across the Bosphorus Strait and is fascinated by its magical blend of museums, markets, history and restaurants.Instantly enthralled by Istanbul's museums, markets, history and restaurants

Hannah Stephenson consults The One Show's Christine Walkden to find out how to lure pollinators to your plants.How to make your plot an insect magnet

Fiann Ó Nualláin has advice on making the most of this month to ensure eco-friendly propagation.Start rooting now for your plants’ success as a real central attraction

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »