Judge warns pensioner against breaking protection order taken out by his son

By Tom Tuite
Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - 03:58 PM

A pensioner in his eighties has been warned he must comply with a protection order taken out against him by his adult son.

The elderly man was brought before Judge John Cheatle at Dublin District Court accused of breaching the order under the Domestic Violence Act.

Judge Cheatle noted the pensioner’s son had made the complaint.

He lived with the accused having moved home a number of years ago and had obtained the protection order.

Another one has been taken out by the man’s wife, the court heard. The elderly man did not address the court.

His solicitor pleaded for bail and said there were concerns over his level of understanding. The pensioner was afraid of his son, the solicitor said.

Granting bail, Judge Cheatle said it was a difficult situation and he asked if anything could be put in place to ensure everyone was kept safe.

The court heard the family lived in a “substantial enough dwelling”.

Judge Cheatle ordered the accused to abide by the terms of the order and he made it a condition of bail.

If there were further alleged breaches the court may require him to live somewhere else, he warned.

The man’s case was listed for mention later this month.

