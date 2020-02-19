News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Judge warns of 'mayhem' if people allowed to carry knives as he remands man who Gardaí told of death threat

Judge warns of 'mayhem' if people allowed to carry knives as he remands man who Gardaí told of death threat
File photo of Ennis Court.
By Gordon Deegan
Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - 03:42 PM

A judge has jailed convicted baby beater, Larry Connors, for four months after warning that if people are allowed carry around knives, “it will result in further mayhem in our society”.

At Ennis District Court today, Judge Patrick Durcan imposed the four-month jail term for unlawful possession of a weapon after commenting that Mr Connors “has an appalling list of previous convictions that cover a horrific range of offences including cruelty to children and assaults”.

In 2014, at the Court of Criminal Appeal, Mr Connors, aged 27, formerly of Westbrook House, Gort Road, Ennis, and an address in Shannon but currently living in the Newmarket-on-Fergus area was jailed for seven years with the last two suspended for child cruelty.

Medics in that case found that the victim, a then 10-month-old baby boy suffered two broken forearms; a dislocated right elbow; a significant brain bleed; a bite mark to his right cheek; a burn mark from an iron to his calf and multiple bruising across his body when admitted to hospital on January 3, 2011.

In relation to the knife offence, Sgt Aiden Lonergan stated that a carving knife was found on Mr Connors during a drugs search at Dunnes Stores on Ennis’s O’Connell Street at 1.45pm on February 3 last.

Solicitor for Mr Connors, Stiofan Fitzpatrick, told the court that the reason that Mr Connors was carrying the knife was that he had received a formal letter from the Gardaí warning that there was a threat to his life.

Mr Fitzpatrick explained Mr Connors “was in fear and decided that he would arm himself and had the knife”.

He said: “There was a context to this. It wasn’t that he was walking around daily with a knife.”

Mr Fitzpatrick stated that Mr Connors has spent time homeless, has a difficulty with alcohol and is taking steps to deal with his anger issues.

Mr Connors had a two-and-a-half year suspended prison term imposed last November at Ennis Circuit Court for assault and now Mr Connors faces the risk of the prison term being activated.

He was remanded to appear before the circuit court next Tuesday concerning an application by the State to activate the sentence.

READ MORE

Cork man who feels he looks like 'elephant man' settles action over alleged disfigurement

More on this topic

Courts Service gets interim orders to remove social media posts about vulnerable ward of courtCourts Service gets interim orders to remove social media posts about vulnerable ward of court

Cork man who feels he looks like 'elephant man' settles action over alleged disfigurementCork man who feels he looks like 'elephant man' settles action over alleged disfigurement

Judge refuses to change Jim Mansfield Jnr's bail conditions to allow him attend mother's birthday in SpainJudge refuses to change Jim Mansfield Jnr's bail conditions to allow him attend mother's birthday in Spain

Garda’s life changed after headbutt from man resisting arrestGarda’s life changed after headbutt from man resisting arrest


courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Work to begin on removing hazardous content from Cork ghost shipWork to begin on removing hazardous content from Cork ghost ship

Man, 50s, dies following three-car collision in CorkMan, 50s, dies following three-car collision in Cork

Gardaí paid €4.7m to private companies to tow and store cars in 2019Gardaí paid €4.7m to private companies to tow and store cars in 2019

Doherty adamant coalition with smaller parties is possible as talks intensifyDoherty adamant coalition with smaller parties is possible as talks intensify


Lifestyle

He thought ‘Line of Duty’ would last just one season. Instead, it propelled him to international success. Ahead of the return of the acclaimed drama ‘Blood’, Adrian Dunbar tells Ed Power why it still feels like a dreamAdrian Dunbar: ‘I just got very lucky’

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »