Judge warns of 'mayhem' if people allowed to carry knives as he remands man who Gardaí told of death threat

A judge has jailed convicted baby beater, Larry Connors, for four months after warning that if people are allowed carry around knives, “it will result in further mayhem in our society”.

At Ennis District Court today, Judge Patrick Durcan imposed the four-month jail term for unlawful possession of a weapon after commenting that Mr Connors “has an appalling list of previous convictions that cover a horrific range of offences including cruelty to children and assaults”.

In 2014, at the Court of Criminal Appeal, Mr Connors, aged 27, formerly of Westbrook House, Gort Road, Ennis, and an address in Shannon but currently living in the Newmarket-on-Fergus area was jailed for seven years with the last two suspended for child cruelty.

Medics in that case found that the victim, a then 10-month-old baby boy suffered two broken forearms; a dislocated right elbow; a significant brain bleed; a bite mark to his right cheek; a burn mark from an iron to his calf and multiple bruising across his body when admitted to hospital on January 3, 2011.

In relation to the knife offence, Sgt Aiden Lonergan stated that a carving knife was found on Mr Connors during a drugs search at Dunnes Stores on Ennis’s O’Connell Street at 1.45pm on February 3 last.

Solicitor for Mr Connors, Stiofan Fitzpatrick, told the court that the reason that Mr Connors was carrying the knife was that he had received a formal letter from the Gardaí warning that there was a threat to his life.

Mr Fitzpatrick explained Mr Connors “was in fear and decided that he would arm himself and had the knife”.

He said: “There was a context to this. It wasn’t that he was walking around daily with a knife.”

Mr Fitzpatrick stated that Mr Connors has spent time homeless, has a difficulty with alcohol and is taking steps to deal with his anger issues.

Mr Connors had a two-and-a-half year suspended prison term imposed last November at Ennis Circuit Court for assault and now Mr Connors faces the risk of the prison term being activated.

He was remanded to appear before the circuit court next Tuesday concerning an application by the State to activate the sentence.