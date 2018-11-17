Judge wants HSE’s plan for post-Brexit care

By Noel Baker and Ann O’Loughlin

The HSE has been asked by the president of the High Court to outline the steps it will take to ensure the continuation of care placements for vulnerable Irish citizens placed in UK facilities post-Brexit — including those traumatised by sexual abuse.

Mr Justice Peter Kelly asked the general solicitor for wards of court to write to the HSE regarding the matter.

He had said there was “a big question mark” over the status of orders made under European law and had concerns about a “gridlock” which meant some people were waiting for beds in the UK because Ireland does not have the facilities to treat them.

Earlier this week Mr Justice Kelly said the HSE had been unable to find beds for several wards of court in specialised facilities in the UK. He also raised concerns over the uncertainty around these placements caused by Brexit. Yesterday, he said Ireland should be able to “look after our own sick in our own hospitals and our own facilities”.

Patricia Hickey, general solicitor for wards of court, said she was unaware of any plans by the HSE to provide specialised services here similar to those in the UK.

The court heard there are about 10 wards of court, including several children, in UK facilities. They include people with severe anorexia and those severely traumatised by sexual abuse.

Latest Tusla figures show that by last August, 20 Irish children were in out-of-state placements, whereas the total last year was 17. It is understood that a number of those placements have been in the St Andrew’s Healthcare specialist service in Northampton in England.

Hiqa reports issued this week highlighted how existing special care facilities in Ballydowd and Crannog Nua are not currently being used, and Tusla said it has had difficulty in recruiting staff who might be qualified to work in these units.

It is understood that an increasing number of children have been placed out-of-state under wardship. Placements in other jurisdictions are underpinned by Brussels II regulations. Senior legal sources told the Irish Examiner that while there is pressure on beds in some UK facilities, that is not necessarily down to Brexit uncertainty.

However, one difficulty is that out-of-state placements tend to be longer than those experienced by children in Irish facilities — meaning Mr Justice Kelly could face a situation where he is asked to make an order regarding a child that could extend after Britain leaving the EU.

An order granted by the High Court here is typically rubberstamped by a court in London in cases where an Irish child is placed in a UK facility.

“There is certainly long waiting lists for certain services,” one legal source said, adding that Brexit “does not help”.