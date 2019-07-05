Judge wants Garda updates on attempts to find financial advisor accused of contempt

A High Court Judge wants to be updated by An Garda Siochana over efforts to arrest and bring before the court a financial advisor to answer his alleged contempt.

The update was requested today by Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds in respect of James Doherty, who the court heard is believed to be somewhere in the UK, but is thought to return to Ireland "intermittently."

The court has previously made orders against Mr Doherty, including ones freezing both his assets and the assets of two of his companies, over an alleged failure to return €159,000 advanced to him as an investment.

The Judge also granted judgement for €159,000 against Mr Doherty and had directed that he be attached and brought before the court over his alleged failure to comply with the court's orders.

The orders were granted in favour of Jamie Murphy who claims Mr Doherty, trading as Demvera Capital Partners, has allegedly used the money advanced to Mr Doherty in 2017 for his own personal use.

Mr Murphy claims the monies were to be invested in a company that provides care for people, but the money allegedly never went where it was supposed to go.

Mr Murphy of St Annes Park, Quinn Road, Shankill, Co. Dublin, made several requests for his investment to be returned to him but alleges Mr Doherty has failed to do so.

Last December, Mr Murphy's lawyers secured freezing orders against James Doherty trading as Demvera Capital Partners, with a registered address at Serpentine Business Park, Serpentine Avenue, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, and a related company Demvera Trust unlimited Company, with an address at Burnfoot Business Park, Main Street, Burnfoot, Co. Donegal.

The orders prevent the defendants from reducing their assets, which includes sums held in two bank accounts in Co. Dublin and Donegal, beneath a value of €159,000.

Mr Doherty, who represented himself as an accountant and a financial advisor, was also ordered to produce a list of all his assets within four weeks.

Today, Eugene Gleeson SC told the court the money had not been returned to his client and Mr Doherty had not complied with the order to furnish the court with details of his assets.

Counsel said there had been e-mail correspondence with Mr Doherty, who counsel said did not address the issues arising out of the court proceedings.

Counsel added that Mr Doherty had tendered several excuses, but has never made any attempt to comply with the court's order.

His client had no option other than to seek an order for Mr Doherty's attachment and committal to prison for his contempt, counsel said.

Counsel said that while Mr Doherty is thought to be in the UK it is believed that he returns on occasions to this jurisdiction.

Since the proceedings were launched, Mr Doherty had never attended court on any occasion the case was before the court, nor had any lawyer ever come on record to represent him.

Ms Justice Reynolds, in adjourning the case for two weeks, said it was a matter for the Gardaí if any of its members wish to attend court on the next occasion or provide an update in respect of efforts to locate Mr Doherty by way of a sworn statement.