Judge told he is qualified to hear 'infertile bull' case as he knows 'about the birds and the bees'

File photo of a bull's horns. Photo: iStock
By Gordon Deegan
Monday, April 27, 2020 - 02:20 PM

A solicitor has told a judge that he is well qualified to hear a contested ‘infertile bull’ case as he has an understanding of the birds and bees and how cattle operate.

At Ennis District Court, solicitor, Daragh Hassett told Judge Patrick Durcan that at the moment “the case can’t be settled and is a runner”.

In the alleged breach of contract case, Mark O’Rourke of Ballyea, Ennistymon is suing Noel Considine of Ballyconnone, Lisdoonvarna concerning the alleged infertile bull.

Mr Hassett is representing Mr Considine in the case and Mr Hassett told Judge Durcan that “it is a “crush” case and the plaintiff alleged that the bull is infertile.

A “crush” case is where a cow gets put into a cattle crush and is artificially inseminated (A.I.).

There are to be six witnesses in the case and the case is expected to take half a day.

Mr Hassett told Judge Durcan that he would be well qualified to hear the case when it goes to hearing.

In response, Judge Durcan said to Mr Hassett: “I don’t know quite what you mean by that.”

In reply, Mr Hassett told the Co Mayo native:

Judge, you come from a rural background. You have an understanding as to the birds and the bees and cattle and how they operate.

Judge Durcan stated that a vet had previously informed him of a fertility method for cattle that was “effective, but not obvious”.

Mr Hassett stated that the case has been listed for hearing for May 8 and as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions on district court business, Judge Durcan has adjourned the case to October 9 for mention.

After told the nature of the case at a previous court hearing, Judge Durcan quipped “by the time I will have heard everything on this, I will be saying a lot of bull”.

