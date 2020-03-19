Judge told arrested man was being kept in van as he was due to be tested for Covid-19

An arrested man due to appear before Cork District Court today was kept outside in a garda van during a brief hearing as he was due to be tested for Covid-19.

The in camera hearing related to the alleged breach of a barring order where the accused put his mother in fear at the family home.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked about the defendant who was not present in court for the in camera hearing. Garda John Greene who had arrested the young man said, “He is out in the personnel carrier.”

The judge asked for the reason for his absence to be clarified in court. It was explained that the 33-year-old was “in some difficulty”.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis who was prosecuting the case said of the defendant, “He is waiting to be tested.”

The defendant was represented in court by defence solicitor Eddie Burke.

There was no objection to the case being dealt with in the absence of the defendant, particularly as there was no objection to bail and the accused was going to be released at the end of the hearing.

The accused was required to sign a bail bond at the end of the hearing before he could be released. Sgt Davis said the bond would be brought out to the accused in the garda van and he could sign it there.

On that being done the defendant was free to go.

While most cases before the court yesterday were being routinely adjourned until a date in June, Sgt Davis said that in light of the allegation of a breach of a domestic order it would be better to adjourn the case for a shorter period.

The case was adjourned until April 6 with the defendant on bail.

The charged against the defendant states that he contravened a barring order at the family home on March 18 in that he did present at the property while intoxicated putting the applicant in fear, contrary to the Domestic Violence Act 2018.

Garda Greene said the applicant in the case was the defendant’s mother.

There was no objection to the bail on the following conditions: that he stays away from the family home and its environs; and has no contact direct or indirect with the complainant.

Garda Greene testified that when he arrested, charged and cautioned the defendant he made no reply to the count that was put to him.