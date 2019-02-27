Judge to rule on in-patient assessment

A judge recognised potential danger of a woman found not guilty by reason of insanity on charges related to putting a knife to the throat of a colleague during a paranoid delusion but he did not order an in-patient assessment of her yesterday.

Erica Gill, aged 40, previously of Ozalid House, Camden Quay, Cork, and now living with her parents in Co Clare, was found not guilty by reason of insanity earlier this week on three charges arising out of the violent incident.

The matter was brought before Cork Circuit Criminal Court for Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin to consider if it would be necessary to order that the accused would be sent to the Central Mental Hospital for a 14-day assessment programme.

Referring to the care programme, about which Dr Sinead O’Brien gave evidence yesterday, the judge said: “The situation is being more than adequately managed at the moment. There are risks. Dr O’Brien is aware of them but there is progress.”

The judge said he would adjourn until November 15 his decision on whether Ms Gill needed to be sent to the Central Mental Hospital for the 14-day period for assessment.

Undertakings were given to the judge by Ms Gill’s father that he would notify the authorities if his daughter stopped taking anti-psychotic medication prescribed of her.

Ray Boland, defending, had submitted that it would be a suitable case for Ms Gill to remain under her present regime of care rather than sending her to the CMH in Dundrum.

Donal O’Sullivan, prosecuting, said: “What the court has to consider is not that she is in need of in-patient treatment but that she may be.”

Mr O’Sullivan asked Dr O’Brien if she would agree that the defendant may be in need of care in the future. The doctor agreed with that proposition that Ms Gill may be in need of future treatment.

Earlier in her evidence, Dr O’Brien told Mr Boland she did not need in-patient treatment at the moment.

The jury took only a matter of minutes to find the defendant not guilty by reason of insanity on charges of making a threat to kill and producing a knife during the incident.

On the count of assault causing harm there was a similar verdict on direction of the trial judge.