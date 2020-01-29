News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Judge tells jury in Garda Adrian Donohoe murder trial to 'put emotion and human sympathy aside'

Judge tells jury in Garda Adrian Donohoe murder trial to 'put emotion and human sympathy aside'
Aaron Brady.
By Eoin Reynolds
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 01:47 PM

The judge in the trial of a man who denies the capital murder of a garda has told the jury to put emotion and sympathy aside when considering the facts of the case.

Mr Justice Michael White addressed the jury this morning telling them that a "couple of matters" had arisen.

He said the trial is a "complex and difficult" one where "human sympathy for the deceased may be very high on your minds."

He told them that they are acting as judges of the facts and in doing so:

You have to put emotion and human sympathy aside and that may be difficult in this case but it is absolutely warranted.

He further reminded them of their oath to try the case in accordance with the evidence.

Aaron Brady (28) from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Det Gda Adrian Donohoe who was then a member of An Garda Siochana on active duty on January 25, 2013 at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth.

Mr Brady has also pleaded not guilty to a charge of robbing approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques on the same date and at the same location.

READ MORE

€400,000 for girl, 6, over shoulder injury allegedly suffered at birth

More on this topic

Injunction restrains gardaí interviewing boy, 14, over alleged sexual contact with 12-year-oldInjunction restrains gardaí interviewing boy, 14, over alleged sexual contact with 12-year-old

€400,000 for girl, 6, over shoulder injury allegedly suffered at birth€400,000 for girl, 6, over shoulder injury allegedly suffered at birth

Martial arts instructor jailed for one-punch killing of passerby in DublinMartial arts instructor jailed for one-punch killing of passerby in Dublin

Cork woman in court on €1,500 drug chargeCork woman in court on €1,500 drug charge


CourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Expert says Ireland experiencing a hidden allergy health crisisExpert says Ireland experiencing a hidden allergy health crisis

Howlin denies party has changed stance on discussing coalition with Sinn FéinHowlin denies party has changed stance on discussing coalition with Sinn Féin

'There will be blood on HSE’s hands' if West Cork hospital services are downgraded, public meeting told'There will be blood on HSE’s hands' if West Cork hospital services are downgraded, public meeting told

Author warns of wave of unfriendliness descending on Irish peopleAuthor warns of wave of unfriendliness descending on Irish people


Lifestyle

The duo are hosting a new Netflix competition show, putting designers through their paces.Next In Fashion: Why Alexa Chung and Tan France are style icons

Fresh water no filter: #instagood.The 10 most Instagrammed lakes in the world

A stay at tranquil hideaway The Residence is an indulgent way to unwind, rest and recuperate, says Sophie Goodall.Why this luxurious Turkish resort is the ultimate sanctuary for wellness and relaxation

The benefits of cutting down on booze can last way beyond the new year. Lauren Taylor finds out more about strategies to help make the change stick.Beyond Dry January: Is it time to reassess our relationship with alcohol in the longer term?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »