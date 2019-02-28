Judge tells Galway farmer 'hold no grudge' with neighbour in ‘Trump-style’ wall dispute

A judge has told a south Galway farmer not to hold any grudge against his neighbouring farmer in a ‘Trump-style’ wall dispute.

At Gort District Court, Judge Patrick Durcan told farmer, Brian Gill, 37: “Hold no grudge in your heart against your neighbour because if you do hold a grudge, your heart is the one that will be damaged and your relationships will be damaged the deeper you hold your grudge.”

Brian Gill leaving Gort Court.

Judge Durcan made his comment after hearing that there is only one hour’s work left for Mr Gill to do in tidying up his work on his section of wall that divides land between himself and neighbouring farmer, Brian Murphy.

In court last month, Judge Durcan compared the row between one-time friends, Mr Gill of Cahermore, Kinvara and Brian Murphy, 38, to the ongoing row over the ‘Trump Wall’ in the US.

Judge Durcan said that President Trump is dividing the world all over a wall “and we now have this Great Wall of Cahermore that I’m sure is dividing a village”.

Last month, accompanied by solicitors for the two men and four gardaí, Judge Durcan borrowed Garda-issue wellies to inspect progress on the wall in a mucky field at Cahermore after making the 10 mile journey from Gort District Court.

Last year, Judge Durcan warned Mr Gill that he faced jail if he didn’t finish his part of the wall and both farmers have completed their part of the 3km long wall dividing their lands.

Mr Gill made the undertaking to complete the wall arising from the State charging him with the assault of his neighbour, Brian Murphy on November 22 2016.

In court today, Judge Durcan struck out the assault charge against Mr Gill stating “I am not convicting anyone of anything.”

Judge Durcan appealed to all parties “to get over this. Get on with life”.

Sections of the wall built by Mr Brian Gill following a court order aimed at resolving the dispute with his neighbour

The court has already heard that there is ‘bad-blood’ between the neighbours and solicitor for Mr Murphy, Olivia Lynch told the court today: “Going forward it is hoped that all parties would stay from each other and whatever work they have to do on their own lands is done without interference.”

Mr Murphy wasn’t in court today and addressing Mr Gill, Judge Durcan said: “I hope when the two Brians grow into the old age that the one who becomes infirm first would be assisted by the one who becomes infirm later."

He added: “I hope that when one of the parties wins the Lottery or enjoys good fortune that the other would be open enough to congratulate him.”

Judge Durcan said: “You need your neighbours. Everyone needs one another in a rural community. It is all about getting on with people. I think the parties have recently behaved well in this case.

He added: “I expect Mr Gill that you will rise to the standard that I am trying to bring this to. Get this job done and move on with it."

In December at Ennis District Court, Mr Gill pleaded guilty to a separate public order charge involving Mr Murphy on November 24 last.

The court was told that Mr Murphy alleged that Brian Gill shouted abuse at him on November 24th and shouted at him “come over here, you f**kin tinker’.”

Judge Durcan said today that he would adjourn this case generally with the liberty to re-enter.