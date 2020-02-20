Judge tells court insurance companies 'should look at themselves' when they 'scream about high awards'

Insurance firms complaining about compensation claims need to look at themselves because it is they who offer high awards, a judge has said.

Judge Michael Coghlan’s comment came during a civil action at Dublin District Court which can award up to €15,000 in personal injuries cases.

He was approving an award following litigation by a then three-year-old child, suing through his mother.

The toddler had suffered a soft tissue injury followed by signs of anxiety for several weeks after a car accident in Dublin in July last year.

The Personal Injuries Assessment Board had recommended a €7,000 settlement from the respondent’s insurance which was accepted.

Approving the offer, Judge Coghlan said: “The figure is beyond good, in light of reported injuries.”

But when the next time the insurance companies scream about high awards, they should look at themselves.

"They offer all the high awards in the first instance.”

The court heard that the young boy had been a back seat passenger when there was collision. He was brought to his GP two days later.

Notes showed he had back pain on the evening of the accident and when he saw his doctor he had a mark on his left upper chest caused by his seatbelt.

Six to eight weeks later when seen again there were no physical complaints but it was reported he had been suffering a “high level of anxiety” when travelling by car.

This adjustment disorder had not required any specific treatment.

It was expected that within six to 10 weeks of the second visit to the doctor that there would be a full recovery, which has happened, the court heard.

The boy’s mother confirmed her child had not had any developmental issues as a result.

Judge Coghlan noted the child had been brought to a doctor shortly after the accident, and he commented that this was not just precautionary but prudent. Cases where a doctor has not been consulted soon after an accident can fail.

He approved the settlement offer of €7,000 for general damages and directed that the money be paid into court funds on behalf of the boy until he reaches full age.