News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Judge tells court insurance companies 'should look at themselves' when they 'scream about high awards'

Judge tells court insurance companies 'should look at themselves' when they 'scream about high awards'
By Tom Tuite
Thursday, February 20, 2020 - 04:31 PM

Insurance firms complaining about compensation claims need to look at themselves because it is they who offer high awards, a judge has said.

Judge Michael Coghlan’s comment came during a civil action at Dublin District Court which can award up to €15,000 in personal injuries cases.

He was approving an award following litigation by a then three-year-old child, suing through his mother.

The toddler had suffered a soft tissue injury followed by signs of anxiety for several weeks after a car accident in Dublin in July last year.

The Personal Injuries Assessment Board had recommended a €7,000 settlement from the respondent’s insurance which was accepted.

Approving the offer, Judge Coghlan said: “The figure is beyond good, in light of reported injuries.”

But when the next time the insurance companies scream about high awards, they should look at themselves.

"They offer all the high awards in the first instance.”

The court heard that the young boy had been a back seat passenger when there was collision. He was brought to his GP two days later.

Notes showed he had back pain on the evening of the accident and when he saw his doctor he had a mark on his left upper chest caused by his seatbelt.

Six to eight weeks later when seen again there were no physical complaints but it was reported he had been suffering a “high level of anxiety” when travelling by car.

This adjustment disorder had not required any specific treatment.

It was expected that within six to 10 weeks of the second visit to the doctor that there would be a full recovery, which has happened, the court heard.

The boy’s mother confirmed her child had not had any developmental issues as a result.

Judge Coghlan noted the child had been brought to a doctor shortly after the accident, and he commented that this was not just precautionary but prudent. Cases where a doctor has not been consulted soon after an accident can fail.

He approved the settlement offer of €7,000 for general damages and directed that the money be paid into court funds on behalf of the boy until he reaches full age.

READ MORE

John Delaney joined as notice party to ODCE application in relation to seized FAI documents

More on this topic

Pilots urge appeal court to uphold jury decision in Ryanair defamation casePilots urge appeal court to uphold jury decision in Ryanair defamation case

High Court jury finds garda did not assault Cork man during Shell to Sea protestHigh Court jury finds garda did not assault Cork man during Shell to Sea protest

John Delaney joined as notice party to ODCE application in relation to seized FAI documentsJohn Delaney joined as notice party to ODCE application in relation to seized FAI documents

Court upholds decision to issue deportation order against man convicted of smuggling cocaineCourt upholds decision to issue deportation order against man convicted of smuggling cocaine


courtinsuranceTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Methadone patients four times more likely to overdose in month following treatment ending, study findsMethadone patients four times more likely to overdose in month following treatment ending, study finds

John Delaney joined as notice party to ODCE application in relation to seized FAI documentsJohn Delaney joined as notice party to ODCE application in relation to seized FAI documents

Court upholds decision to issue deportation order against man convicted of smuggling cocaineCourt upholds decision to issue deportation order against man convicted of smuggling cocaine

Gardaí warn public of 'banking' scam which can empty accounts in minutesGardaí warn public of 'banking' scam which can empty accounts in minutes


Lifestyle

Congrats to winners at the recent Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards.The Menu: Serving up the latest food news

The singer is no stranger to sporting an array of pastel nail polishes.7 times Harry Styles had the perfect manicure

Gareth Cotter-Stone explores the magical city on the west coast of Ireland.Why you should visit Galway, European Capital of Culture 2020

Our cat is recovering from a respiratory tract infection following treatment at a veterinary clinic. His energy levels are low.Natural health: My cat's energy levels are low

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »