Judge tells Cork teenager it is time to 'wakey wakey' as he remands him in prison on cocaine charge

A teenager caught with more than €38,000 worth of cocaine under cushions on a sofa was told by the sentencing judge it was time to “wakey wakey”.

Garda Anthony MacSweeney of Ballincollig garda station testified that gardaí carried out a drugs search on December 15, 2018, at 65, The Green, Coolroe Meadows, Ballincollig, County Cork.

The accused man, Cian Galvin, was present when the search of the house was carried out.

“During a search of a downstairs room used by Cian Galvin cocaine was located under cushions on a sofa.

“The cocaine had a street value of €38,700. A small amount of cash was found in a tin,” Garda MacSweeney said.

Prosecution barrister Donal McCarthy asked the guard what was the attitude of the defendant at the time?

He replied: “Once the drugs were located he cooperated from there on in the investigation. He admitted it was cocaine and he was holding it to pay off a drugs debt,” Garda MacSweeney said.

The guard said the defendant had not come to the adverse attention of gardaí since this and was working in a part-time job.

Galvin underwent urine analysis and understood the seriousness of the offence he had committed, according to the guard who added, “Given his age, he is at a crossroads. It is up to him.”

Siobhán Lankford defence senior counsel said the defendant spent three months in residential treatment for issues with a number of drugs including alcohol.

Ms Lankford accepted: “The probation report is not as enthusiastic as I would like. The report from Cara Lodge (treatment centre) is enthusiastic.”

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said: “I am not at all happy with the probation report. If I was to dispose of sentencing today it would potentially be adverse to (Galvin).

The probation service worked long and hard with him but they didn’t wakey wakey him. Maybe I will have to do that.

Ms Lankford said the defendant was only 18 now and 17 when he committed the crime and his youth could explain some of the naivety in meeting the case.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said, “17 or 18, he is entrusted with €38,000 worth of drugs – he is in the adult community.

“Because I am so unhappy with the probation report, acknowledging a certain amount of progress has been made, the only person who can fill the gap is Mr Galvin. He has got to fill the gap. He has not done that while at liberty. I will remand him in custody to the last day of term for an up to date probation report.”

Sentencing was adjourned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court with the teenager in prison until February 26.