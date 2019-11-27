News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Judge slates lack of supports in arson case

By Liam Heylin
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 05:10 AM

The sentencing judge in an arson case has hit out at health and housing authorities for the lack of progress in addressing the intellectual disability and housing needs of the accused.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said:

“I have a report from his GP where he states that all the people who should be dealing with him have retired into their silos. This is exactly what happens.”

Defence barrister Peter O’Flynn said the mother of defendant, John Waij, was hopeful suitable accommodation would be located.

Mr O’Flynn said that the defendant also had a key worker assisting him in the hostel where he has been living.

Judge Ó Donnabháin told the prosecution and defence progress needed to be made in the case so sentencing could be finalised.

Sentencing was put back again until February 7 with Waij on bail until then.

The accused admitted arson at his neighbour’s house. John Waij of Gould St, Cork, who is now living at hostel accommodation in Cork, pleaded guilty to committing arson at the home of his neighbour on October 28, 2018.

The judge previously said it was an extremely difficult case that required balancing the needs of society and the needs of the defendant who had mental health difficulties.

Garda Conor O’Callaghan said that gardaí were called to the street at 9am that morning when the fire service were extinguishing a fire at a flat roof section of the neighbour’s house.

“He had made a number of attempts to set fire to items of his own clothing which he threw on to the flat roof,” said the garda.

“There were three adults and a four-year-old child in that house at the time.”

As well as the requirement to live at a hostel, stay away from Gould St, have no contact with the injured party, sign daily at Anglesea Street Garda Station, Mr Waij must also abstain from intoxicants.

