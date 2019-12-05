Judge shows mercy and allows man to spend first Christmas with his family in 15 years

A Judge has allowed a man to spend his Christmas with his family for the first time in 15 years after he appeared in court charged with assaulting a number of Gardaí.

Stephen Darby, who has 72 previous convictions for robbery and other offences, appeared at Letterkenny District Court in Co Donegal charged with a number of serious offences.

Darby, 45, was caught by Gardaí acting suspiciously at The Beeches housing estate in Ballybofey on September 29 last.

He was dressed in black and was trying to force his way into one of the houses.

He fled when Gardaí arrived but he was caught jumping over a fence.

A vicious altercation with Gardaí then began which resulted in Darby assaulting a number of Gardai.

At one stage he picked up a block and threatened to hit a Garda with it while he also told another Garda that he would kill him and burn down his house.

After being pepper-sprayed a number of times, Darby was eventually arrested and has been in custody since.

His solicitor, Mr Patsy Galagher, said his client had been in care since he was aged nine and was subject to horrors that no person should ever have to go through.

He ended up in Dublin and became part of a criminal gang which he then, rightly or wrongly, considered his family unit.

He ended up in prison for long stretches.

However, in recent months he reconnected with his mother.

Darby claimed that on the night in question he had taken medication and also drank lots of vodka and was trying to find his mother's house.

Judge Paul Kelly sentenced Darby on a number of charges including the assault on Gardaí as well as criminal damage to a total of four months but backdated the sentence to when Darby went into custody.

The accused man pleaded with Judge Kelly to suspend the last month of the sentence as he had not spent Christmas with his real family for 15 years.

Judge Kelly asked him whose fault that was and Darby replied that it was his own.

The Judge agreed to suspend all the sentence under the condition that Darby not be convicted of any public order offences for the next 12 months.