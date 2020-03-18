Judge says court sittings in Clare pub no longer safe; Tells prisoner to stop sucking thumb

A district court judge has ruled that he will no longer stage court sittings in a pub due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

At Ennis District Court today, Judge Patrick Durcan ruled that he will not have sittings of Killaloe District Court at Brian Boru on the Hill (O’Donovan’s pub) in Ballina during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Judge Durcan told solicitors at Ennis District Court: “It is just not suitable in the current situation.”

Judge Durcan stated that there are “lovely people” who make the property available to the Courts Service but in the current circumstances “it is not safe”.

As a result, Judge Durcan has ordered future sittings of Killaloe to be staged at Ennis District Court during the pandemic.

The district court sittings have been held at Brian Boru on the Hill since January 2012 where Judge Durcan has issued court rulings under switched off disco lights in a venue normally associated with disco dancing and late night revelling.

In 2014, the staging of the court in the Ballina pub made headlines around the world when niece of Ralph Lauren, Jenny Lauren appeared at the pub in relation to an air rage incident.

In court today in reference to the Coronavirus pandemic, Judge Durcan told a 39 year old prisoner:

"Don't suck your thumb. Keep your fingers out of your mouth. That is how you will get this virus".

Earlier in court, Judge Durcan stated that sittings of Kilrush District Court will continue to be held in Kilrush.

Judge Durcan stated that he will continue to hear some criminal related and family law matters in Ennis but is to adjourn all civil and traffic cases to later this year.

In relation to local solicitors on the criminal legal aid panel Judge Durcan said “there are livelihoods to protect”.

He stated that work can be carried out in court in an environment that is safe for solicitors, court staff and people before the court who will be admitted into the court in small numbers each time.

Local solicitor, John Casey told the court that crime work which he thought was ‘shock-proof’ “is now gone” as a result of the Coronavirus.

He stated: “I’m worried about the future of the practice in the short term never mind the long term but I’m also worried about the health of my family and everyone else.”

Solicitor, Daragh Hassett told the court that all of the auctioneering firms are closing and no one will be shown a house in the next few months.

He stated that as a result, solicitors’ conveyancing work will be gone.

Solicitors Tara Godfrey said that it’s important that domestic violence cases before the district court be dealt with.

She stated: “There is an extra pressure on people out there now and these are power-kegs we don’t want to see exploding.”