News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Judge rules 'very vulnerable' Dublin man unfit to stand trial for allegedly raping his two nephews

Judge rules 'very vulnerable' Dublin man unfit to stand trial for allegedly raping his two nephews
By Isabel Hayes
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 03:24 PM

A Dublin man accused of raping his two nephews is unfit to stand trial, a Central Criminal Court judge has ruled.

The 50-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was due to stand trial this week charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexually assaulting two boys who are his nephews at an address in Dublin in 2009.

The court heard this week that both the defence and prosecution were in agreement that the man was unfit to stand trial.

Today, Ms Justice Tara Burns ruled the man suffers from a mental disorder within the terms of the Mental Health Act and is unfit to be tried. She adjourned the proceedings “until further notice”.

Ms Justice Burns ruled the man would be unable to make a legal defence, understand the evidence, or instruct legal representation. She accepted he was not suitable for treatment at the Central Mental Hospital.

Consultant psychiatrist, Dr John Hillery, who assessed the man, told the court the man suffers from a mild to moderate mental disability.

The man has a hearing impairment, is unable to read or write, has limited comprehension and was described in court as a “very vulnerable person”.

Dr Hillery told Caroline Biggs SC, defending, that the man finds it difficult to communicate. He used to work in a supportive workplace, but when the supports fell away, he was unable to continue working, the court heard.

He now lives a “very solitary lifestyle”, Dr Hillery said. He has no work to go to, spends most of his time watching TV and his social contact is limited to family members.

READ MORE

Cork woman receives €1.35m for crash in van driven by her boyfriend

The man received some sex education and informed the psychiatrist that he has had relationships with women, but it was unclear how long term those relationships were, the court heard.

Dr Hillery said he believed the man was not fit to stand trial. He said it was “striking” that on a one-to-one basis, the man found it very hard to pay attention or absorb information.

“He may not understand information presented to him, despite appearing to do so,” Dr Hillery said.

Consultant forensic psychiatrist with the Central Mental Hospital, Dr Anthony Kearns, told Sean Guerin SC, prosecuting, that he also believed there were fitness to plead issues in the case.

He said there was no evidence of major mental illness, but that the man suffered from an intellectual disability, which placed him within 2% of the population.

Dr Kearns said the man showed “a very limited understanding of the charges” and had a poor understanding of what pleading to the case entailed.

More on this topic

Court hears 'exploited' cannabis growhouse worker was found in chimney breast of luxury house by sniffer dogCourt hears 'exploited' cannabis growhouse worker was found in chimney breast of luxury house by sniffer dog

Trial of father accused of murdering infant son in 2001 opens at Central Criminal CourtTrial of father accused of murdering infant son in 2001 opens at Central Criminal Court

Court hears nuns under threat of homelessness as Sister found guilty of planning breach Court hears nuns under threat of homelessness as Sister found guilty of planning breach

RTÉ cameraman claims bruising to groin in altercation with garda at anti-racism protestRTÉ cameraman claims bruising to groin in altercation with garda at anti-racism protest


courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

New research study to explore long-term effects of repeated concussionNew research study to explore long-term effects of repeated concussion

Man appears in court in connection with Dublin robberyMan appears in court in connection with Dublin robbery

10 of 31 local authorities publish political donations given to councillors10 of 31 local authorities publish political donations given to councillors

Robert Lawlor found not guilty of threatening to murder ex-girlfriend's partnerRobert Lawlor found not guilty of threatening to murder ex-girlfriend's partner


Lifestyle

Sometimes I think we impose Christmas on our kids. A couple of weeks back, my wife and I were all about The Late Late Toy Show and going to see Jack and The Beanstalk in the Everyman Theatre.Learner Dad: I think we impose Christmas on our kids

For our food special, our Currabinny duo, James Kavanagh and William Murray, dish up their top festive side plates.The Currabinny Cooks: Festive side plates to dish up this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »