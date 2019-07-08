News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Judge rules State misinterpreted ruling connected to redress for child sexual abuse victims

The European Court of Human Rights.
By Jess Casey
Monday, July 08, 2019 - 05:55 PM

A review of a redress scheme set up for victims of child sexual abuse following a landmark 2014 judgement has found that the State imposed an illogical and unfair requirement on victims seeking compensation.

Retired High Court Judge Justice Iarfhlaith O’Neill was appointed in 2017 to assess applications to an ex gratia scheme [out of court] for victims of sexual abuse that had been declined by the State Claims Agency (SCA).

The scheme was established following the landmark judgement in Cork woman Louise O’Keeffe’s case, where the European Court of Human Rights found the State had failed to protect her from sexual abuse in the 1970s.

Set up in 2015 for victims who had dropped cases against the State, applicants to the ex gratia scheme are required to provide evidence that a complaint was made against their abuser, prior to their own abuse. The ‘prior complaint’ stipulation applies even if their abuser has been convicted.

This requirement has been widely condemned by legal experts and human rights groups, who believed its inclusion is a deliberate misinterpretation of the O’Keeffe ruling, and impossible to fulfil given the reporting mechanisms for abuse at the time. In April, it emerged that none of the 50 applicants to the ex gratia scheme had been successful.

In his determination, seen by the Irish Examiner, Justice O’Neill found that it is “inherently illogical” for the State to demand evidence of a ‘prior complaint’, ruling that this is “incompatible” with the judgement in the O’Keeffe judgement. The inclusion of these criteria, he ruled, effectively exclude any possibility of a “holistic and flexible approach” to the settlement of historic child sexual abuse claims.

He found that 13 applicants to the scheme who were rejected because they did not have evidence of a prior complaint are entitled to payment. He also found that six applicants to the scheme who were turned down because they did not take cases against the State may be dealt with more appropriately by the SCA under a new heading: 'new litigation in relation to historic abuse claims'.

READ MORE

Man, 62, denies sexually assaulting 17-year-old girl on hospital ward

Director of the Child Law Clinic at University College Cork (UCC) Dr Conor O’Mahony, who has worked with survivors of school abuse for 10 years including Louise O’Keeffe, welcomed Mr Justice O’Neill’s ruling.

Dr O'Mahony said: “Abuse survivors have suffered enough for long enough, and it is long past time that the State met its obligations towards them under international human rights law.”

Education Minister Joe McHugh said he hopes Mr Justice O'Neill's decision may help to bring a measure of closure to some of the survivors.

The State Claims Agency has been asked to prioritise payments to the 19 applicants mentioned by Mr Justice O'Neill, he added.

Minister McHugh expressed sympathy to those who have suffered child sexual abuse and acknowledged the trauma they suffer.

More on this topic

Man, 62, denies sexually assaulting 17-year-old girl on hospital ward

Doctor who called patient a 'motherf*cker' and struck him suspended for three months

Prosecute ‘mastermind’ behind Irene White’s brutal murder, dying sister pleads

Dispute over insurance pay-out for fire damage at recycling facility admitted to fast track commercial court

courtchild sexual abusechild abuseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

JP McManus's private jet makes emergency landing at Shannon

Man arrested by police investigating murder of Paul Smyth

Domestic abuse among teenagers ‘rampant’, says campaigner

Family pay tribute to 'little angel' amid murder probe


Lifestyle

V-bar bikinis are the new Love Island-inspired swimwear trend you’re going to want copy this summer

The phoenix rises: New work after a conflagration for Cork artist Peadar Lamb

This is what to do if your child gets stung this summer

Weeding out smoking habit for sake of the kids

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »