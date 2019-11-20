Judge rules in favour of Munchkin over Shnuggle on trans-Atlantic baby bath skirmish

A judge in London has ruled on a trans-Atlantic row over baby bath design after two firms, one from the North, fell out.

Shnuggle, which is based in Newtownards, County Down, said Munchkin, which is based in Van Nuys, California, had infringed its design rights.

Munchkin disputed Shnuggle’s claims.

Judge Melissa Clarke has made rulings in favour of Munchkin after overseeing a trial at the High Court.

She concluded that Munchkin’s “Sit & Soak” bath was not a copy of Shnuggle Designs.

The judge said she had last bought a baby bath 13 years ago.

She said that bath was little more than an “elongated bucket” and designs had now become significantly more sophisticated.