Judge requests psychiatric assessment for woman charged with man's murder

A 38-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a man following a fatal knife attack in Dublin.

Father-of three Gareth Kelly, 39, died following a stabbing in the Brownsbarn Estate, in Kingswood, Co Dublin, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Mr Kelly, from Tallaght but who had been living in Clondalkin, had tried to start his car to go to work. He was believed to have been staying over with his partner in the estate, which is a small cul de sac.

His car would not start when he came out to go to work at 7am and he was working on the engine when he sustained stab wounds.

He died on the street between two cars.

His body was removed to Dublin City Morgue for post-mortem examination.

Mother-of-three Christina Anderson, with an address at Brownsbarn Wood, Kingswood, was arrested and held at Clondalkin Garda station.

She was brought before Judge Colin Daly at Dublin District Court this afternoon after she was charged with the murder of Mr Kelly.

Dressed in a navy T-shirt, black leggings and white runners, she walked slowly into the courtroom escorted by prison officers.

She sat at the side of the court with her head bowed throughout the brief hearing, in which she was flanked six prison officers.

Evidence of arrest charge and caution was given by Detective Sergeant Dara Kenny. He told the court Ms Anderson was charged at 2.20pm after which she “made no reply” before she was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

He applied for a remand in custody. The district court cannot consider bail in a murder case.

Her husband listened to the proceedings from the back of the court.

Defence solicitor Michael Kelleher asked the court to direct medical attention for his client in custody. He said the court may at this stage have to seek a psychiatric report, and an assessment will be carried out.

He said there had already been liaison with the relevant authorities and provisions have been made.

Judge Colin Daly remanded her in custody to appear again at the same court on March 4 next and he agreed to request medical and psychiatric assessments of Ms Anderson. Separately he also sought a psychiatric report for court.