Judge refuses to lift ban on boy, 14, after shopping spree with stolen credit card

Wednesday, January 16, 2019 - 04:25 PM
By Tom Tuite

A judge has refused to lift a ban on a 14-year-old boy from entering Dublin city centre’s south-side which was imposed on him after he was accused of going on a shopping spree with a stolen bank card.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was charged with stealing a mobile phone worth €775 and a bank card from a person on Harcourt Street, in the city centre, on August 11.

He faces 14 theft charges for using the stolen bank card at six locations in the Tallaght area on the same date.

It is alleged he spent €25 in a Lidl, €7 at Tallaght Stadium, and four times that day in a Topaz shop where he allegedly spent €102, €28 from two transactions at a McDonald’s takeaway, €35 from two purchases in a JD Sports outlet and €35 worth of groceries at a Dunnes Stores.

The teenager has pleaded not guilty and will face a hearing in March. After setting a hearing date, defence counsel Beatrice Vance said her client and his family were asking for a change to one of his bail terms.

The boy, who resides in Tallaght, has been barred from the Dublin 2 area since being charged earlier.

The teen’s mother queried the need for the order and said she wanted him to be let go there to help her with shopping.

Det Garda Des Rogers objected to the application to lift the ban and said he did not think the woman did her shopping in Dublin 2.

The boy also has another charge for an alleged attempted theft at Cope Street, also in Dublin 2.

Judge O’Connor said the teen faced serious charges and left the bail condition in force.


