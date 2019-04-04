NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Judge refuses to delay camogie star’s court date

Cork camogie player Ashling Thompson at Cork District Court. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Cork Courts Limited
By Liam Heylin
Thursday, April 04, 2019 - 08:41 PM

One of the two young women alleging that GAA All-Star camogie player Ashling Thompson assaulted her in a nightclub has told gardaí she will not be able to attend for the case on May 1 because she is in Dubai.

Inspector Seán McCarthy told Judge Con O’Leary at Cork District Court that one of the complainants was in Dubai and would not be back in court on the scheduled date.

“She will be back in July and would be available on July 23, 24, 25 or 27. I have a note saying she is unavailable until July 23,” said Insp McCarthy.

Judge O’Leary asked: “Is she a prisoner in the state of Dubai?”

The inspector replied that she was not.

Judge O’Leary said: “If she wanted to be here she could be here. Why should I not let the hearing date stand for May 1?”

The judge asked which of the two parties was in Dubai. The inspector said it was Jennifer Coakley.

Judge O’Leary said: “I will let it stand for hearing on May 1.”

Judge O’Leary granted liberty to the State to come to court in the meantime.

“If she wants to pursue it she can be here or she can communicate with the guards to say there is a good reason she is not here,” Judge O’Leary said.

Ms Thompson faces charges of assaulting two women at the Secret Garden nightclub in Rearden’s in Cork a year ago.

The 28-year-old was not required to be in court for mention of the matter yesterday. She was represented by solicitor Eddie Burke, who indicated previously that she was pleading not guilty to both assault charges.

She is accused of assaulting Aoife O’Flaherty and Ms Coakley, both contrary to Section 2 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act on February 25 2018 at Secret Garden, Rearden’s, Washington St, Cork.

Ms Thompson was captain of the Cork camogie team which won the O’Duffy Cup in 2015.

She has two All-Star awards and three All-Ireland club medals, won with her Milford club in North Cork.

