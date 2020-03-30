News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Judge refuses to approve plan which would allow family to stay in €1m home

Judge refuses to approve plan which would allow family to stay in €1m home
By Ann O'Loughlin
Monday, March 30, 2020 - 03:46 PM

A High Court judge has refused to approve proposed personal insolvency arrangements for a couple aimed at allowing their family remain in a five bedroom detached home, valued at €1m in 2018, in a "gated" community outside Dublin.

Allen and Elizabeth Nuzum had argued, although their home's 2018 value exceeded their debt to Promontoria Aran Ltd by €290,000, that was not enough for a suitable alternative property for themselves, their four young children and an au pair.

In a judgment today, Mr Justice Denis McDonald upheld arguments by Promontoria, the couple's only creditor, the costs of enabling them stay in their home, on which the debt is secured, were "excessive and disproportionately large".

The costs were not justified when the significant positive equity in their home would give them sufficient funds to acquire a "more modest replacement home", he said.

He was also concerned the proposed PIAs, involving monthly repayments of some €3,376 over 30 years until the couple are in their late seventies, carried a "very real risk" of their future insolvency.

It was hard to see how they could maintain repayments and meet any exceptional expense that would almost inevitably arise and there was insufficient information about a business carried on by them to explain how they will be able to continue that into their late seventies, he added.

He concluded the retention of the family home was not in the debtors interest and nor was the public interest served by confirming the PIAs. They would be better off, in terms of resolving their indebtedness, selling their home and acquiring a smaller one elsewhere, he said.

While it was unlikely they could get a five bed house in Dublin for some €300,000, the average asking price for a house in north Dublin is some €312,000 and he did not accept this was "inherently unsuitable" for them.

"There are a great number of families of two parents with four children living in three bedroomed houses throughout the State."

READ MORE

Diocese that spans four counties loses half of clergy to cocooning amid Covid-19 pandemic

It might be "painful" to "downsize" but it was better than staying in a house which, on the evidence, was "plainly beyond" their means.

The PIAs would also see them repay a total of about €1.2m over 30 years, an increase of some 69 per cent on their existing liability, he noted.

This was disproportionate especially when there was a realistic prospect a new family home "on a more modest scale" could be acquired on a debt free basis.

The PIAs did not meet the requirements of the relevant provisions of section 115A of the Personal Insolvency Acts because they failed to show the costs of enabling these debtors to remain in their principal private residence were not disproportionately large, he concluded.

He had had to decide the case on foot of evidence about property values given before the Covid-19 outbreak and it is impossible to know, at this point, whether the pandemic may significantly affect property values, he added.

Earlier in his judgment, he said this was an unusual case for reasons including the family home was worth significantly more than the €710,625 debt owed to the objecting creditor, Promontoria, and secured on their home.

It was also unusual because the €616,000 loan facility at issue, made by Ulster Bank Ireland Ltd in 2009 and later acquired by the fund, was said to be a bridging facility only but it had continued for some years.

There was no direct evidence explaining how a facility which was repayable on December 31st 2009 was left in place thereafter, he said.

When the PIAs were proposed in 2018, the couple's children were aged between 5 and 14, he noted.

Mrs Nuzum said in an affidavit she had considered trading down, social housing, mortgage to rent and other options with her personal insolvency practitioner, Eugene McDarby, but none of those options were appropriate because the equity left over would not accommodate their family and the au pair, who she said was necessary so she (Mrs Nuzum) could go out to work.

She had been unable to source a suitable alternative property in the vicinity of the children's schools and clubs, she added.

READ MORE

Drogheda woman, 47, found guilty of murdering partner in drunken row

More on this topic

Drogheda woman, 47, found guilty of murdering partner in drunken row Drogheda woman, 47, found guilty of murdering partner in drunken row

Dublin man pleads guilty to participating in actions intended to help in Patrick Hutch murderDublin man pleads guilty to participating in actions intended to help in Patrick Hutch murder

Garda subject of criminal investigation seeks to prevent his dismissalGarda subject of criminal investigation seeks to prevent his dismissal

Cork man charged in connection with burglary and criminal damage remand in custody Cork man charged in connection with burglary and criminal damage remand in custody


CourtMortgagesTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Boy, 6, dies in tragic drowning accident in Co MayoBoy, 6, dies in tragic drowning accident in Co Mayo

Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Meath teenGardaí appeal for help finding missing Meath teen

Coronavirus: Irish tourists in Peru on way homeCoronavirus: Irish tourists in Peru on way home

Coronavirus: Homeless support workers deemed essential, Eoghan Murphy clarifiesCoronavirus: Homeless support workers deemed essential, Eoghan Murphy clarifies


Lifestyle

My travelling days are numbered. Just a few weeks ago, I was viewing a staycation in Ireland as a coronavirus consolation prize.Travel Notes with Tom Breathnach: Stay put for love of travel

Count your blessings, put some tunes on and move your body – brightly coloured Lycra optional.Mr Motivator’s 6 steps for staying mentally and physically strong in lockdown

Whether you’re self-isolating or working from home, here are 10 gardening jobs to focus on during lunch.10 gardening jobs to get done in your lunch hour

Liz Connor tries the Hollywood actor’s body sculpting fitness app that he says helps him stay in shape.How hard are Chris Hemsworth’s home workouts?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 28, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »