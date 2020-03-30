Judge refuses to approve plan which would allow family to stay in €1m home

A High Court judge has refused to approve proposed personal insolvency arrangements for a couple aimed at allowing their family remain in a five bedroom detached home, valued at €1m in 2018, in a "gated" community outside Dublin.

Allen and Elizabeth Nuzum had argued, although their home's 2018 value exceeded their debt to Promontoria Aran Ltd by €290,000, that was not enough for a suitable alternative property for themselves, their four young children and an au pair.

In a judgment today, Mr Justice Denis McDonald upheld arguments by Promontoria, the couple's only creditor, the costs of enabling them stay in their home, on which the debt is secured, were "excessive and disproportionately large".

The costs were not justified when the significant positive equity in their home would give them sufficient funds to acquire a "more modest replacement home", he said.

He was also concerned the proposed PIAs, involving monthly repayments of some €3,376 over 30 years until the couple are in their late seventies, carried a "very real risk" of their future insolvency.

It was hard to see how they could maintain repayments and meet any exceptional expense that would almost inevitably arise and there was insufficient information about a business carried on by them to explain how they will be able to continue that into their late seventies, he added.

He concluded the retention of the family home was not in the debtors interest and nor was the public interest served by confirming the PIAs. They would be better off, in terms of resolving their indebtedness, selling their home and acquiring a smaller one elsewhere, he said.

While it was unlikely they could get a five bed house in Dublin for some €300,000, the average asking price for a house in north Dublin is some €312,000 and he did not accept this was "inherently unsuitable" for them.

"There are a great number of families of two parents with four children living in three bedroomed houses throughout the State."

It might be "painful" to "downsize" but it was better than staying in a house which, on the evidence, was "plainly beyond" their means.

The PIAs would also see them repay a total of about €1.2m over 30 years, an increase of some 69 per cent on their existing liability, he noted.

This was disproportionate especially when there was a realistic prospect a new family home "on a more modest scale" could be acquired on a debt free basis.

The PIAs did not meet the requirements of the relevant provisions of section 115A of the Personal Insolvency Acts because they failed to show the costs of enabling these debtors to remain in their principal private residence were not disproportionately large, he concluded.

He had had to decide the case on foot of evidence about property values given before the Covid-19 outbreak and it is impossible to know, at this point, whether the pandemic may significantly affect property values, he added.

Earlier in his judgment, he said this was an unusual case for reasons including the family home was worth significantly more than the €710,625 debt owed to the objecting creditor, Promontoria, and secured on their home.

It was also unusual because the €616,000 loan facility at issue, made by Ulster Bank Ireland Ltd in 2009 and later acquired by the fund, was said to be a bridging facility only but it had continued for some years.

There was no direct evidence explaining how a facility which was repayable on December 31st 2009 was left in place thereafter, he said.

When the PIAs were proposed in 2018, the couple's children were aged between 5 and 14, he noted.

Mrs Nuzum said in an affidavit she had considered trading down, social housing, mortgage to rent and other options with her personal insolvency practitioner, Eugene McDarby, but none of those options were appropriate because the equity left over would not accommodate their family and the au pair, who she said was necessary so she (Mrs Nuzum) could go out to work.

She had been unable to source a suitable alternative property in the vicinity of the children's schools and clubs, she added.