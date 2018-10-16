Home»Breaking News»ireland

Judge proposes system for dealing with CervicalCheck claims outside courts

Tuesday, October 16, 2018 - 02:26 PM

A judge has recommended setting up a tribunal to hear and determine CervicalCheck claims.

The Health Minister Simon Harris asked Mr Justice Charles Meenan to come up with an alternative system to the courts for dealing with claims as a result of the scandal.

He suggests that the hearings would be held in private and be less formal than a court process.

The system, which he says must be voluntary, would take account of liability, each person's Constitutional right of access to the courts and fair procedures.

Minister Harris said the report has to be considered by a number of Government departments and he will return to government with proposals next month.


KEYWORDS

CervicalCheckcancercervical cancerIreland

Related Articles

Cancer test court case reforms to be outlined

Stephen Teap is giving late wife Irene a voice with new support group

221 Plus aims to break isolation experienced by those affected by cervical check scandal

Support group launched to help victims of CervicalCheck scandal

More in this Section

Gardaí and Defence Forces dealing with 'incident' in Citywest

Accused told son not to come home on night man who was later found dismembered in canal was killed

Some migrants who studied in Ireland can apply for new visa scheme

Gardaí arrest four in connection with fatal shooting of Jamie Tighe Ennis last year


Breaking Stories

Need a cheap and easy home revamp? Here’s how to tile your own splashbacks

Michael Caine: ‘Don’t look back, you’ll trip over’

How to survive the rest of Sober October if you’ve made it this far

Meet the A-listers of Zeminar 2018

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 13, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 8
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »