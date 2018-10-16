Judge proposes system for dealing with CervicalCheck claims outside courts

A judge has recommended setting up a tribunal to hear and determine CervicalCheck claims.

The Health Minister Simon Harris asked Mr Justice Charles Meenan to come up with an alternative system to the courts for dealing with claims as a result of the scandal.

He suggests that the hearings would be held in private and be less formal than a court process.

The system, which he says must be voluntary, would take account of liability, each person's Constitutional right of access to the courts and fair procedures.

Minister Harris said the report has to be considered by a number of Government departments and he will return to government with proposals next month.