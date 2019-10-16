News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Judge praises woman who posted images of beating

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 05:50 AM

A judge has praised a woman for posting images of her injured face after she was beaten by her then-boyfriend, saying “maybe she is setting the example for others to follow”.

Judge James McNulty made the comments after sentencing 19-year-old Tadgh Tuschewski to 18 months in prison, with the last six months suspended, for twice assaulting Amy Fahy.

Clonakilty District Court heard that Tuschewski, with a previous address at 3, Carraigrosa, Rossmore, Co Cork, was pleading not guilty to the charges but admitted he had hit Ms Fahy and is sorry for doing so.

The court heard that the incidents happened when Tuschewski and Ms Fahy were staying in a Skibbereen hostel on July 19 and 20. In tearful testimony, Ms Fahy said she received a call from a man she knew in Tipperary, and this led to an argument and Tuschewski hit her “12 to 15 times”.

The next morning, the issue of the call arose again and Ms Fahy was assaulted again. She reported this to gardaí and posted images of her face on social media.

Judge McNulty read out that Facebook post in court:

Tadgh Tuschewski you can fuck off if you think you are getting away with it this time, kicking the shit out of me 24/7 thinking nothing will happen.

“I am going to the guards this time.”

In the post, Ms Fahy also urged others to not be “like the eejit I am for the sake of some young fella”. The judge praised Ms Fahy’s “moral courage” and commended her for the social media post.

“Maybe she is setting the example for others to follow: That violent abusers are shocked and outed and shamed publicly for what they are,” he said.

Tuschewski got a 12-month sentence for the first assault and a six-month sentence for the assault the next day, that term was suspended for two years on condition he keep the peace, including and in particular with regard to Ms Fahy and her family.

