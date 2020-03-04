Judge overseeing squatting case calls for action on derelict houses on Cork's Boreenmanna Road

A District Court Judge called for action on derelict houses in Cork City's Boreenmanna Road yesterday stating that a number of people were coming before the court charged with squatting in properties there.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said there were two particular properties being used by homeless people for the purpose of squatting.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that one of the derelict houses was the location for a recent murder investigation. That was the case where dismembered remains were found during the Christmas holiday period.

Another derelict house was at the centre of cases involving two different defendants yesterday.

Jamal Khan, 36, with an address at Cork Simon Community was found on February 14 at a derelict house on Boreenmanna Road, which he had entered a building as a trespasser.

In another case yesterday, Jolanta Koterba, 48, of no fixed address, also pleaded guilty to trespassing at the same house on the same date. Koterba, Khan and two other men went into the house on that date. A neighbour alerted gardaí who arrived at the scene. Sgt. Davis said there was no difficulty caused by the defendants when gardaí arrived.

Judge Kelleher said: “It was at a house in this area where the alleged murder occurred. Something should be done about it. Some of the people going in (to derelict houses) were homeless people.”

Joseph Cuddigan, defence solicitor, said of Koterba: “When asked to leave she caused no difficulties.” The solicitor said Koterba had cleaned up her act considerably in recent times. Judge Kelleher said he would impose a four-month suspended sentence in her case.

Khan was given a four-month jail term. In his case he was pleading guilty to public order offences arising out of several incident, some of which occurred very recently, including one at Café Mexicano in Cork City and on Clonakilty Road in Bandon. Khan admitted being threatening and abusive to Garda Robin Jose as well as being drunk and a danger during that incident in Bandon.

Mr Cuddigan also represented Khan and said the defendant who is from Afghanistan had chronic alcoholism.

Judge Kelleher said in Khan’s case, “What concerns me is that he is now up to ten thefts, including two before the court today.”