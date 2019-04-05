NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Judge orders arrest of man over 'intimidatory' remark about estranged partner's perfume at court

The courthouse in Ennis. Pic: Google Streetview
By Gordon Deegan
Friday, April 05, 2019 - 03:39 PM

A judge has ordered the arrest and taking into custody of a man who told his estranged partner that she had a "nice smell of perfume" as the two exited a family law hearing.

The man made his comment after the woman obtained a variation to a Barring Order against him at the Family Law Court in Ennis.

The man made the comment as he walked behind his former partner and mother of their children as they left the court.

The woman has previously told the court that she is in fear of the man.

Solicitor for the woman, Pamela Clancy, was also leaving the courtroom at the same time and brought the comment to Judge Patrick Durcan's attention.

The woman then gave sworn evidence confirming that the man had made the "nice smell of perfume" comment to her.

Judge Durcan then ordered the arrest of the man for contempt of court after stating that the comment was "intimidatory" of the woman in the context of the barring order application that had just been before the court.

He said: “The comment is highly contemptuous of the court and very disrespectful to the woman.”

Judge Durcan told the man that his former partner is deserving of respect.

The man was arrested by the court Garda on order of Judge Durcan and detained in custody for three hours before he was brought back before the court.

In the witness box, the man purged his contempt after apologising for his remark.

He said: “I’m sorry for what I said. I didn’t mean to cause any upset.”

Counsel for the man, Liam Carroll BL, said that the context for the comment was that his client feels hard-done by in the relationship.

Judge Durcan then ordered the man’s release from custody.

Ms Clancy said that her client had to go to the Gardaí concerning the Barring Order and asked Judge Durcan to stress to the man not to go near the woman’s new address.

In response, the man said: “You won’t see me again. I am moving out of the country.”

