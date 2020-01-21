Judge notes 'particularly unacceptable' number of reminders to Garda as delayed abuse case gets go-ahead

A 20-year-old charged with sexually assaulting his next door neighbour five-and-a-half years ago has failed to halt his pending prosecution on grounds of “unacceptable” delay.

The accused, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has been charged with sexually assaulting a six-year-old in the east of the country, in late 2014 when he himself was a minor.

He was charged nearly two-and-a-half years after the alleged incident in question and is facing a Circuit Criminal Court trial next year.

His lawyers sought to prohibit his trial and, alternatively, an injunction restraining the Director of Public Prosecutions from taking any further steps in the criminal proceedings.

They argued that the authorities’ delay in dealing with the case resulted in prejudice to their client, specifically that he will be dealt with as an adult for an offence allegedly committed as a child.

In the High Court, Mr Justice Michael Twomey concluded that there had been prosecutorial delay, but refused the reliefs sought, thereby permitting the case to proceed.

Upholding that decision today, President of the Court of Appeal Mr Justice George Birmingham said the delay was “quite unacceptable”.

Mr Justice Birmingham said he found it “particularly unacceptable” that the the Garda Youth Division Office (GYDO) had to send multiple reminders to the relevant garda Superintendent about the case - eight reminders between late 2015 and early 2016.

Despite the almost monthly reminders, the judge said the “skeleton file” or the investigation file was not received by the GYDO until the summer of 2016. Once the skeleton file was received by the GYDO, it was considered with “considerable expedition”.

The 20-year-old’s lawyers did not claim that the delay prejudiced the defending of the case, but gave rise to the loss of the entitlement of their client’s anonymity under the Children’s Act, the non-application of sentencing principles applicable to children and the loss of a mandatory sentencing report.

Mr Justice Birmingham said he did not see the non-application of the sentencing regime under the Children’s Act, which stipulates that a sentence of detention would be a last resort, as having any major practical significance.

He said the complainant and the accused were next door neighbours and, as a result, the accused may “escape identification” as it would otherwise identify the complainant.

Furthermore, he said the sentencing stage may never be reached. If it is to be reached, the sentencing judge would be required to consider the 20-year-old’s age and maturity at the time of the alleged offence.

Mr Justice Birmingham said:

Obviously, his age and maturity will be highly relevant to the assessment of the level of culpability.

He accepted that being on the Sex Offender’s Register for longer than would otherwise have been the case, was a “real disadvantage” but not one to which enormous significance could be attached in the overall context of the case.

Mr Justice Birmingham said the “blameworthy prosecutorial delay” had to be balanced against the public interest in prosecuting crime, which was “very high” in this case. He said the allegation concerned the sexual assault of a six-year-old in their own home.

“Overall, despite my disquiet, and indeed my dismay at the delay which occurred,” Mr Justice Birmingham … I agree with the High Court judge that this is not a case for prohibition or for injuncting the further prosecution of charges particularly in circumstances where the delay does not impact the appellant’s ability to defend the case on its merits.”